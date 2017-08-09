Infinity Treatment Centers Achieve the Highest of Safety and Quality Standards in Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Treatment

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Infinity Treatment Centers (infinitytreatmentcenters.com) a leader in the treatment of addiction and co-occurring disorders announced today that they had earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating clinical excellence and compliance with performance standards. Infinity Treatment Centers underwent a demanding clinical evaluation to obtain Joint Commission Accreditation and is aligned with the high standards and organizational culture and practices of the parent company, New Vista Behavioral Health.



Infinity Treatment Centers provides an ideal environment for healing and recovery, guided by an experienced and compassionate team and integrating the best evidence-based and holistic treatments.

Estella Matheau, the Executive Director of Infinity Treatment Centers, added, “The Joint Commission Accreditation also allows us to extend our professional services to more individuals seeking help from substance abuse and co-occurring disorders. We are dedicated to our clients; they deserve our best and the best chances at recovery.

“The Infinity team is committed to a continuous process of improvement, providing a safe and healthy healing treatment plan, and delivering the utmost quality care, and now we can proudly display the golden seal that proves it.”

It is estimated that very few earn this seal of approval, approximately 19.2 percent of treatment centers are Joint Commission Accredited. Infinity Treatment Centers and New Vista Behavioral Health are carving a new path in the treatment world, one that is committed to excellence. Modeling HIGH STANDARDS, EXCEPTIONAL CARE and leading the charge for BETTER OUTCOMES.

About Infinity Treatment Centers:

Infinity Treatment Centers is a Joint Commission Accredited, California licensed and certified, substance and co-occurring disorder treatment program for adult men and women. Offering a full continuum of care, clients experience the best of integrated treatment with a truly individualized treatment plan from detox, residential, intensive outpatient, aftercare planning and sober living. Infinity Treatment sets a standard of exceptional care with a caring and experienced multidisciplinary team with a small 4:1 client to licensed therapist ratio. Allowing for more personalized therapy time and quality sessions for exploring healthy thoughts, habits, and boundaries, creating new coping strategies while restoring your mind, body, and spirit for a fresh start.

About New Vista Behavioral Health:

New Vista Behavioral Health’s mission is to provide innovative, client-centered, evidence-based, treatment solutions to create a healthy and productive new vista for recovery and success. Their centers offer sub-acute detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient services for clients facing Substance Use and Co-Occurring Disorders.

For more information about Infinity Treatment Centers and the services they provide, please call (310) 745-7878 or visit https://www.infinitytreatmentcenters.com/.

Media Contact:

Wendi Liechty, Clinical Outreach Manager

(310) 745-7878

[email protected]

*PHOTO for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0809s2p-Infinity-Malibu-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Infinity Treatment Centers, Malibu, Calif.

News Source: Infinity Treatment Centers

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/infinity-treatment-centers-achieve-the-highest-of-safety-and-quality-standards-in-substance-abuse-and-behavioral-disorder-treatment/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.