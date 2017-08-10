Integrate Live Website Chat, Increase Your Conversion Rate

You’ve likely seen website chat before, but you might not know just how vastly the service can differ. As we’ve recently installed live chat on our site, we’ll go over the impact it’s had thus far and how it can apply to your business.



ApexChat

We recently implemented ApexChat, a 7x24x365 live person chat service. We decided on this service for a number of reasons, but the live person aspect jumps out as the most significant. Here’s how ApexChat describes this aspect of their service on their website:

“ApexChat provides a complete service unlike most other live chat providers – this chat service is provided by industry trained Live Chat agents and software platform to service chats. This means major cost savings as we eliminate the need to take your key employees away from their core responsibilities to handle chats, or hire and train anyone to get started.”

First of all, ApexChat doesn’t use any bots. Let’s just get that out of the way. It doesn’t take a great imagination to realize all the things that could go wrong when you trust a bot with customer communication.

But you also don’t have to designate one of your employees to manage the live chat, either. ApexChat has a team of chat agents that do that for you while you and your employees concentrate on your business.

How live chat benefits your brand

The decision to implement live chat is an easy one once you know the context. According to this recent Forbes article, most consumers like to have a live person answer their questions before they finalize their purchase decision:

“Just as clear is the word a consumer can get on their pathway to purchase is via live chat as witnessed by a Forrester report which revealed that nearly 50% of consumers say that having a live person answer their questions while in the middle of their purchase decision is one of the most important features a brand can offer.”

Here’s a scenario that happens every day: a customer is interested in one of your products but can’t find critical information on your website. This could either end in a conversion or a click back to Google’s SERPs.

The key is to focus your live chat on conversion as opposed to technical support. Another main reason we chose ApexChat was that their platform prioritizes conversion. Here’s what they say on their website:

“ApexChat is laser focused on the needs of business owners and digital marketers. We have custom developed our platform to improve web visitor conversion for online advertisers, not customer support.”

When someone has a question about your product, you don’t send them to the IT team. You want to set them up in a meeting with a sales representative or at least someone who has a marketing background. This is a critical point in the buying process and with live chat, you can gain more influence over it.

The hard part: setting it up

Setting up the live chat service on your website isn’t difficult, but it can be a nuisance if you’re not really involved in your site’s design. In a situation like this, it’s best to have an agency do it for you.

We can set up ApexChat on your site if you’d like to steer customers one last time in the buying process and increase your chances of conversion. We have experience with the service and know the ins and outs of setting it up. We’re confident you’ll echo our satisfaction once you see its impact on your conversion rate.

Live chat is a great tool, but you have to be sure you’re getting a live person on the other end. To talk more about live website chat, or anything else, contact us today.

The post Integrate Live Website Chat, Increase Your Conversion Rate appeared first on Bash Foo.