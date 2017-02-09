IntellaSphere Offers Help to Medical, Dental, and Chiropractic Providers with its New Division – IntellaHealth

SEATTLE, Wash., Feb. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IntellaSphere, Inc. announces the launch of its new IntellaHealth division. IntellaSphere, an integrated marketing system provider in Bellevue, Washington, recognizes that healthcare providers need to connect with their patients across a variety of online marketing channels and mechanisms, including their website, customer review sites, social media channels, search engine results, email, text messaging and more.



We understand healthcare practitioners have limited time, marketing expertise and resources to effectively leverage the expanding number of digital marketing channels. Consequently, IntellaSphere is excited to offer medical providers a solution to these challenges with our entry into the healthcare industry with IntellaHealth.

IntellaHealth simplifies marketing for healthcare providers by helping increase positive customer reviews, systematically driving word-of-mouth referrals, improving their overall web presence, and increasing brand awareness in their area – at a fraction of the price other firms charge for marketing.

Kristine Grace, DDS, MS, MBA, an oral surgeon will lead the IntellaHealth division with her deep knowledge of the medical and dental industry and digital marketing. She has practiced in both private practice, operated in multiple hospitals in Tacoma, Wash. and later went into healthcare marketing after business school.

“I’m excited to leverage my healthcare industry experience, knowledge and commitment to help serve the needs of the healthcare community. Most Doctors and Dentists need some assistance with digital marketing. IntellaHealth has experts that have worked in healthcare as well as in medical and dental marketing to help better serve practitioners’ needs,” said Dr. Grace.

To find out more about IntellaHealth, go to https://www.intellahealth.net/.

IntellaHealth is a full service digital marketing company in Bellevue, Wash. We provide dental marketing, medical marketing, as well as marketing services for chiropractors, veterinarians, naturopaths and many other medical specialists.

