iPhone Data Recovery Updates with iOS System Recovery Function

BEIJING, China, March 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iDR Studio updates their iPhone Data Recovery software with iOS System Recovery function. The latest version of iPhone Data Recovery can detect your iPhone’s iOS problems and fix them easily without losing any data on your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.



According to the feedback from our users, iDR studio works on iOS system recovery function for a long time. Finally, it comes out. Now iPhone users don’t need to worry about iOS system problems on their iPhone, such as iPhone stuck in recovery mode, iPhone stuck on Apple logo, iPhone stuck in DFU mode, etc. Learn more about iPhone Data Recovery here: http://www.iphoneipadrecovery.com/.

What’s New:

Fix iPhone stuck in recovery mode, Apple logo, DFU mode, blue screen, headphone mode, frozen, iPhone disable, loop restart and other iOS system problems.

More Features of iDR Studio iPhone Data Recovery:

Recover deleted iMessages, text messages, photos, contacts, videos, call history, notes, reminders, calendars, voice memos, Whatsapp messages/photos, voicemail, safari bookmarks and other deleted or lost data from iOS devices. Download and scan iCloud backup file to extract data. It can restore photos, videos, contacts, messages, notes, reminders, calendars, voice memos, Whatsapp messages, safari bookmarks and other data from iCloud Backup file Find and scan iTunes backup file on your computer and extract photos, videos, contacts, text messages, iMessages, Whatsapp messages/photos, notes, reminders, calendars, voice memos, voicemail, safari bookmarks and other data from iTunes backup file. Support iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus and other iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running iOS system. Support the latest iOS 10 perfectly.

Download and Price:

Users can download iDR iPhone Data Recovery freely and enjoy the 15-day trial version to experience the functions of recovering data from iOS devices before making a purchase.

Free download for Windows:

http://www.iphoneipadrecovery.com/download/iphone-data-recovery.exe

Free download for Mac:

http://www.iphoneipadrecovery.com/download/mac-iphone-data-recovery.dmg

iDR iPhone Data Recovery is available for $79.95 for Windows version and $89.95 for Mac version. The license is for lifetime, free upgrade and free tech-support.

System Requirements:

For Windows:

Processor: 1GHz Intel/AMD CPU or above.

RAM: 1G RAM or more.

iOS Version: iOS 5 and above, iOS 10 included.

iTunes Version: iTunes 10.7 or above. The latest version is recommended.

For Mac:

Supported OS: Mac OS X 10.6 or above.

Processor: Intel® processor.

RAM: 512MB RAM, Super VGA (800×600) resolution, 16-bit graphics card or higher.

iTunes Version: iTunes 11.4 or above. The latest version is recommended.

About iDR Studio:

iDR Studio is short for iPhone iPad Data Recovery. We provide the best iPhone Data Recovery, iPhone Transfer, Phone to Phone Transfer and iPhone Data Eraser software. We aim to help mobile users especially iPhone and iPad users to solve their mobile data problem, including recovering data from iOS devices, delete specific and all data on iOS devices and transfer data between iOS devices and Android devices.

For more info, please visit: http://www.iphoneipadrecovery.com/.

