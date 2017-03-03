Is Coolsculpting Right for Me? Who Is a Good Candidate?

One important aspect of being happy with CoolSculpting results is having reasonable expectations, which is true for all aesthetic procedures. Therefore, it is important to understand who is a good candidate. CoolSculpting is a cosmetic treatment that will destroy fat cells. In very simple terms, the procedure makes use of controlled cooling for a non-invasive reduction of stubborn fat deposits, effectively reshaping body contours. It works because of the cold causing cell death of the fat tissue, but it does not create injury to the skin or muscle. For many, CoolSculpting is a safe and effective non-surgical alternative to liposuction.

In determining if you are a good candidate for CoolSculpting, there is some good news and bad news. At first glance, the good news is that if you are without any serious health issues or pregnant, then you are likely able to receive treatment. The bad news is that further evaluating yourself will make you acutely aware of your physical condition and the fatty spots on your body. However, if you are already aware of your pudgy chunks, then there is nothing to lose.

Firstly, you are not a good candidate if you have a BMI of 34 or more. Essentially, those who are “severely obese” will need to start a weight loss routine before considering CoolSculpting. Regardless, you should place this in perspective. A normal adult who is 5ft 2in and weighs 165lbs has a BMI of roughly 30. This generic individual’s ideal weight range is between 101.2-136.7lbs. Nonetheless, while they will need multiple sessions, they may be a good candidate.

For those who are within 10 or 20 lbs of their ideal weight, a determining factor is the tightness of the fat. If you can pinch and pull the fat away from your body, this may mean you are a good candidate. CoolSculpting works on subcutaneous fat, which is essentially the fat layer under the skin. You can expect a 20 to 25 percent fat reduction of the treated area. but it requires the area being pulled into the handpiece, which will suction and hold the area for an hour.

If you would like to talk about if you are a good candidate for CoolSculpting, or other related topics, please contact us.

The post Is Coolsculpting Right for Me? Who Is a Good Candidate? appeared first on Dr. James Apesos.