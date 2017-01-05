Jailed Actor Steve Comisar Ranked in Top One Percent of All Social Media Influencers by Klear

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 5, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Steve Comisar is not your average celebrity felon. Comisar is the only Hollywood actor on earth that is also a famous con man. With over 700K Twitter followers and over one million YouTube views, he is a social media phenom.



Klear.com is the leading source for rating all celebrity social media accounts. Last week Klear rated Steve Comisar in the top one percent of all social media influencers in the world. But here’s the hook, Comisar acquired his entire following while serving his prison sentence. As an inmate Comisar has more Twitter followers than most famous actors who have ten times more acting credits and never spent a day in jail.

Comisar’s publicist, Laura Levine, said, “Love him or hate him, Steve Comisar is planning a comeback in a very big way. There’s really nobody quite like him in Hollywood. If his social media popularity is an indicator of his future success, there will be no stopping him.”

Comisar began acting at a very young age and has appeared in numerous movies, TV shows, and commercials. He will be released from prison this year and is planning to relaunch his acting career in Los Angeles.

Other celebrities who served prison time are Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Robert Downey Jr, Wesley Snipes, Martha Stewart, Christian Slater, and Danny Trejo.

