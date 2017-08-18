Jamie Chambers of EPIC to Present at 2017 SHRM-Atlanta Symposium

DULUTH, Ga. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Director of HR Technology Solutions Jamie Chambers will present at the 2017 SHRM-Atlanta Symposium on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga.



In his presentation “Impacting Employees and Executives Through HR Technology,” Chambers will discuss how to navigate the maze of available HR technology options and how current technology tools can positively affect engagement at different levels across an organization. Chambers will also provide insight on the decision points to consider in creating and implementing a successful HR technology strategy and what HR information is important to both employees and executive decision makers.

Click here to view the full agenda: http://www.shrmatlanta.org/mpage/2017symposium

About Jamie Chambers, director, HR Technology Solutions:

Jamie Chambers joined the firm in 2013 and now serves as a director, leading the HR Solutions Team. In this role, he manages a team of specialists that support clients by overseeing human resource projects involving systems, technology, processes and best practices, as well as implementations and integrations related to mergers and acquisitions. Chambers collaborates with other EPIC teams to deliver coordinated and comprehensive services to clients.

Prior to joining the team, Chambers served as vice president of human resources for First Continental Mortgage and Campus Living Villages, both national companies with multi-state operations. He also has extensive human resources experience in the health care industry, having served as the human resources director for Bayshore Medical Center and Houston Northwest Medical Center. Chamber’s knowledge and experience spans all areas of human resource management, from recruiting to systems management to compliance. He has extensive experience with change management initiatives, mergers and acquisitions and start-ups.

Chambers received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing from Texas Tech University. In 2007, he earned the Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR) certification from the HR Certification Institute™ (HRCI®).

Chambers is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and a former member and Board member of HR Houston.

About SHRM-Atlanta:

SHRM-Atlanta, founded in 1965, is one of the largest single-city Chapter affiliates of the national Society for Human Resource Management, with a current membership of over 2,300 individuals representing more than 1,300 large and small organizations in the metro Atlanta area. SHRM-Atlanta empowers Atlanta’s HR professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge, develop their business and leadership acumen, and create best-in-class workforces and workplaces. SHRM-Atlanta’s mission is accomplished by fostering a strong community of peers with which to share best practices and knowledge, designing high-impact professional development initiatives and leadership development opportunities, celebrating excellence in HR, and advancing thought leadership in the field. Building exceptional Atlanta leaders is our business, one member at a time. More information is available at http://www.shrmatlanta.org/.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has 1,100 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues approaching $300 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Soon to be backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

IMAGES FOR MEDIA:

*PHOTO: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0818s2p-jchambers-300dpi.jpg

*LOGO: Send2Press.com/300dpi/16-0308-epic-insurance-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/jamie-chambers-of-epic-to-present-at-2017-shrm-atlanta-symposium/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.