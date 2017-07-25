Jeffrey Unalp, CPA Earns Designation for Completing AICPA Not-For-Profit Certificate Program

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 25, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Unalp CPA Group, Inc. (http://unalpcpa.com/) announced today that founder Jeffrey Unalp, CPA, has earned the AICPA badge for completing the Not-For-Profit (NFP) Certificate Program.



Unalp CPA Group, Inc., the northern California firm headed by Unalp, specializes in providing nonprofit organizations (as well as healthcare organizations, and medical and dental practices) with outsourced accounting services. Unalp CPA outsourced accounting services provide nonprofit clients with compliance, timely reporting and execution of accounting duties.

“Participating in specialty certificate programs like this one offered by the AICPA is just one of the ways we continue to deepen our expertise and understanding of the sectors we serve,” says Unalp CPA Group, Inc. President, Jeffrey Unalp.

The certificate program covered GAAP reporting standards that apply to NFPs and financial statement presentation and disclosure requirements. The program also addresses best practices in NFP board governance, risk assessment and internal controls; steps in planning a successful audit engagement, and more.

“We are able to provide our nonprofit clients with a superior experience because we bring them deep knowledge of nonprofit accounting, nonprofit best practices, technology, and nonprofit accounting software solutions,” explains Unalp.

“The flexibility and scalability of outsourcing services allow nonprofits to dramatically improve their accounting function at an affordable price,” notes Unalp. “Often a nonprofit requires the skill sets of a staff accountant, payables administrator, controller, and Director of Finance – but they can’t afford to hire every position, and certainly not every position on a full-time basis. But Unalp CPA Group can provide all levels of support – when our nonprofit clients need it and in a budget-friendly way.”

Unalp CPA Group delivers its services through award-winning Intacct, preferred provider of CPA.com, an AICPA company, and two time Forbes ‘Most Innovative Growth Company’ Xero, developer of Xero online accounting software.

Jeffrey Unalp has ten years of experience as an attorney and 25 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant.

About Unalp CPA Group, Inc.:

Unalp CPA Group provides a VIP level of outsourced accounting services that relieve nonprofit organizations of the burden of accounting duties and allow them to focus on their mission. The mission of Unalp CPA Group Inc. is to provide financial leadership and financial technology expertise allowing organization leaders to have visibility into their financial health and organizational performance.

