John Cannon Homes ‘Best Residential Builder’ as Sarasota Herald-Tribune Reader’s Choice Winner for Unprecedented 25th Consecutive Year

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — John Cannon Homes continues to prove to be southwest Florida’s recurring Best Builder taking home the Sarasota Herald­­­­–Tribune Readers’ Choice award in the Residential category for an unprecedented 25th consecutive year.



Renowned for incomparable waterfront designs and luxury custom homes, John Cannon Homes has garnered 345 awards across four counties in over 100 prestigious communities, “but this one from Sarasota and Manatee counties is the most personal for me,” John Cannon, CEO and President, said.

Being chosen Best Residential Builder for the 25th time doesn’t mean you can rest on your laurels. Currently, John Cannon Homes is offering four brand-new models in the Southwest Florida market. They are:

The Victoria, in the Concession, is a 5,193 square foot home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, a complete executive suite, great room, epicurean kitchen, dining room, study, her studio, bonus room, cabana, gazebo and a 3-car garage;

The Corindi, featured on this year’s Parade of Homes cover, is located in The Islands community. It is a 3,577 square foot residence in a West Indies architectural style with private backyard boat dock, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, great room, kitchen, study, bonus room and 3-car garage affording waterfront views from each room;

The much-anticipated Akarra IV, a 3,722 square foot redesign and the fourth in John Cannon’s popular Akarra series, located in Lakewood Ranch’s The Lake Club with 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths, great room, kitchen, study, bonus room and 3-car garage;

And, The Talia, at 3,400 square feet, introducing the Santa Barbara style to John Cannon’s signature Mediterranean style, featuring 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, great room, kitchen, study, office, bonus room and 3-car garage. The home is in Seacroft in Country Club East, Lakewood Ranch.

Siesta Enclave: A John Cannon Exclusive:

John Cannon’s award-winning take on the Spanish Revival theme is featured in one of his newest ventures “west of Trail,” Siesta Enclave, a 1.5-acre property located between Osprey Avenue and the north bridge to Siesta Key.

“With only eight homes planned, Siesta Enclave is an exciting project as it will be exclusively a John Cannon Homes community,” Cannon said, “and we’re thrilled to offer our clients comfort in knowing they’re part of a community designed and created by our team.” Prices for the home and lot packages in this intimate subdivision will start at around $1 million.

John and Phillipa, along with their team of professionals, have built more than 1,380 custom homes in gated, golf course and waterfront communities throughout southwest Florida. A satisfied client who was recently featured in the current edition of Live Well, John Cannon Homes’ Lifestyle Magazine said, “For John and his team to take what I envisioned, put it to paper and then seeing it become a reality was truly rewarding … I put my heart and soul into this home and they produced a work of art.”

“There are many builders in this area – and we all are proud of our work,” John Cannon said, “but to be recognized by the community, and be awarded ‘best of the best’ 25 times in a row, is one of the highest honors we are proud to accept.”

About John Cannon Homes:

John Cannon, together with his wife, Phillipa, are entering their 30th year designing and building award-winning luxury custom homes as southwest Florida’s premier builder. Along with competitive pricing and attention to detail, and a first-class reputation for excellence in design and building, during the past three decades John Cannon Homes has constructed 1,392 (including 372) waterfront properties, 76 models, garnering 345 awards across four counties in over 100 prestigious communities. The corporate headquarters in Sarasota, Fla. has 60 employees.

Learn more: http://johncannonhomes.com/.

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/johncannonhomes/ and @JCannonHomes.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Nancy Hielscher, 941.361.1303 or nhielscher@johncannonhomes.com

John Cannon Homes, Inc.

6710 Professional Parkway West Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34240

941.924.5935 Phone | 941.924.4129 Fax | johncannonhomes.com |GCGA18551

Note: Correct spelling is Phillipa Cannon

*PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/17-0227s2p-victoria-300dpi.jpg

*PHOTO Caption: The Victoria, at the Concession, one of four John Cannon Homes’ models for 2017.

News Source: John Cannon Homes

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/john-cannon-homes-best-residential-builder-as-sarasota-herald-tribune-readers-choice-winner-for-unprecedented-25th-consecutive-year/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.