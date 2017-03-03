John Cannon Homes Honored at 2017 Parade of Homes Ceremony with 27 awards, 4 in ‘Best Overall’ Category

SARASOTA, Fla., Mar 03, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Southwest Florida residential luxury custom home builder John Cannon Homes received four "Best Overall" awards and an additional 23 awards in individual and sub-contractor categories at the 2017 Parade of Homes Ceremony held Thursday evening at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.



Four John Cannon Homes' models were awarded Best Overall - The Caaren, The Miah, The Akarra IV and The Victoria models. These models also received awards in individual categories including "Best Floorplan," "Best Architectural Design," "Best Master Suite," "Best Curb Appeal," and "Best Kitchen." The Talia was recognized with a Best Kitchen and Best Curb Appeal award.



In the Sub-Contractor categories, Coast to Coast Pools and ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance and Design won awards for John Cannon's Victoria model at The Concession and Coast to Coast Pools for The Talia model, totaling 27 awards received by the luxury custom home builder.



Coming off their impressive 25th consecutive win last week as "Best Residential Builder" (Sarasota Herald-Tribune Reader's Choice), the annual Parade of Homes awards, presented by the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association, are considered by many industry leaders as the benchmark in design-build recognition.



"We feel that the Parade of Homes honors and acknowledges our team's commitment to a seamless pairing of our interior finishes, selections and exceptional architectural design capabilities," President and CEO John Cannon said. "Each award - whether it's best kitchen, best floorplan or best master suite, for example, - tells us that our models reflect what our clients want in a residence, and, at the same time highlights recognition from our industry's peers."



Photographs, floor plans and virtual tours of these winning homes can be viewed by visiting johncannonhomes.com. 2017 Parade of Homes features 129 models and six developments throughout Manatee and Sarasota Counties, according to the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association (MS-BIA) which organizes the annual event and ceremony. The association is affiliated with both the Florida Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders.



At-A-Glance John Cannon Homes 2017 Parade of Homes Awards:

* The Caaren located in The Links at Rosedale: Best Overall, along with awards for Best Floorplan, Curb Appeal and Master Suite;

* The Miah, West of Trail neighborhood: Best Overall, and awards for Best Architectural Detail, Floorplan, Master Suite, Kitchen and Curb Appeal;

* The Akarra IV, In the Lake Club Vineyards: Best Overall, and awards for Best Floorplan, Kitchen, Master Suite, Architectural Detail and Curb Appeal;

* The Victoria, The Concession: Best Overall, and awards for Best Floorplan, Master Suite, Kitchen, Architectural Detail and Curb Appeal;

* The Talia, in Country Club East/Seacroft: Best Kitchen and Best Curb Appeal.

* Pool Award: Coast to Coast Pools for The Victoria.

* Landscaping: ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design for The Victoria.

* Pool Award: Coast to Coast Pools for The Talia.



About John Cannon Homes:



John Cannon, together with his wife, Phillipa, are entering their 30th year designing and building award-winning luxury custom homes as southwest Florida's premier home builder. Along with competitive pricing and attention to detail, John Cannon Homes has a first-class reputation for excellence in design and building. During the past three decades, John Cannon Homes has constructed over 1,380 luxury custom homes with an additional 372 homes on waterfront properties and 76 models, which have garnered 372 awards across four counties in over 100 prestigious communities. The corporate headquarters located in Sarasota, Fla. has 60 employees.



More information: http://johncannonhomes.com/.



Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/johncannonhomes and @JCannonHomes.



