Kazzit Announces Highest Quarterly Usership Growth to Date

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan 12, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Kazzit, the wine industry's most all-inclusive online community, has announced a bullish end of the year in terms of company growth. The fourth quarter of 2016 showed a 30 percent increase in unique visitors over Q3, and a 400 percent increase over the previous year. These results were fueled by a recently refreshed design, enhanced content and search capabilities, the launch of the Kazzit mobile app, and international expansion into 17 new countries.



In just three months, Kazzit has surpassed its established competitors in traffic and engagement according to global website rankings (*see NOTE 1). With over 50K unique users and 124K page views per month, Kazzit is now ranked at 342K globally, with a domestic ranking of 68K in the United States - a major feat for a wine-tourism website.



Still 100 percent free to consumers, wine lovers and curious epicurean travelers use Kazzit's dynamic search capability to seek out specific wineries, discover new ones based on region or preferences (i.e., wineries that specialize in specific varieties or styles), and also to find the perfect winery setting for events like weddings, corporate retreats, and educational seminars.



This micro-level of personalization to consumer search demand has positioned Kazzit as a leader in wine consumer data - a benefit that Kazzit's winery partners are beginning to capitalize on at a B2B level. Aside from the user reviews, Kazzit's elastic, open-ended search capabilities have unlocked an unprecedented amount of data that partner wineries can access; for example, the trendiest wine style in the month of September, the most popular types of winery events in the Finger Lakes, the demographic most likely to seek out white wine in winter, or the most searched wine regions overall. Founder Babak Motamedi has plans to publish some of this data in a regular quarterly industry report launching in 2017.



No single platform has ever had access to this level of micro-data in the wine industry, and Kazzit is thus poised to take wine marketing to the next level, as boutique wineries find themselves now capable of unlocking a new level of exposure and engagement never before seen. Kazzit's recently launched mobile app has helped facilitate more spontaneous searching on-the-go, and wineries can also now capitalize, publishing timely deals directly to the platform and utilizing Kazzit as a marketing partner arm to help opportunistically attract potential customers nearby.



Since its soft-launch in 2014, Kazzit now has a database of over 10,000 wineries (over 9,000 more than its closest competitor) across North & South America, Europe, Africa and Australia, and surpassed 60,000 unique users last month (adding 600+ per day on average). With its 92/100 Google experience ranking, wine lovers and industry insiders alike are drawn to Kazzit for its ease of use, online reservation system, detailed winery information and reviews, and educational wine blog, written by sommeliers, which is updated almost daily.



Since 2014, the average organic visitor to Kazzit spends over 4 minutes and 7 seconds on the site (58 seconds is the standard), with a return rate of 30-40 percent. Return users average 11.5 minutes on return visits, clicking an average of 8.6 pages deep reading about wineries (a huge number by any digital marketing standard).



Kazzit stands out as the world's most comprehensive online winery resource, serving as the ultimate all-inclusive online community, connecting wineries, vineyards, restaurateurs, collectors, sales people and enthusiasts, and helping them share services, products, experiences and consumer applications. Kazzit helps wineries connect with both trade and consumers by providing comprehensive winery profiles, winery ratings, photo galleries, maps, real-time social media updates, upcoming winery events and a means to book wine tastings and plan wine trips all in one place.



The brainchild of Phoenix restaurateur Peter Kasperski and serial entrepreneur Babak Motamedi, Kazzit was founded in February 2014 after the two wine-loving friends grew frustrated at the lack of comprehensive travel planning sites specifically built for wine tourism. The name Kazzit pays tribute to the friendship between founders Motamedi & Kasperski, which had its genesis at Kazimierz Wine Bar near what would become Kazzit's headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.



