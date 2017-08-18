Kief-Joshua Vineyards Wine Tasting Room Grand Opening in Willcox, AZ

ELGIN, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kief-Joshua Vineyards (KJV) is officially opening its gates and inviting the public to join them on September 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Willcox tasting room, located at 4923 E. Arzberger Road. The grand opening will feature wine flights, wines or sangria by the glass, small bites pairings and a local pistachio farmer.



“We had a seriously need for more fruit,” says winemaker, Kief Manning. “Since Willcox grows seventy-four percent of Arizona’s wine grapes, and is the source of the most highly rated Arizona wines by Wine Spectator, I felt this property would grant us the most opportunity for fruit quality and abundance.”

The Willcox area was recently granted AVA (American Viticultural Area) status, meaning this area is now recognized as a unique and distinctive wine-growing region in the United States. The Willcox Wine Consortium consists of at least ten different wineries and tasting rooms, and is a perfect day trip for wine tasting.

Tasting fees:

$10 grants customers a souvenir glass and 5 (1oz) pours Or $7 if you bring a wine glass. Wine by the glass is discounted to $5 and Sangria $3.

For more information, please visit http://kj-vineyards.com/ or call 520-455-5582.

DIRECTIONS:

From Phoenix or Tucson: From Highway 10, take exit #336 – Take Haskell Avenue to Maley St, head south on 186. Turn right on Kansas Settlement Road. Make a Left on Arzberger (A “paved” road). At Mile marker 3 turn right into Wayward winds and Kief-Joshua Vineyards will be on your left.

Save the dates:

Magdelena Bash Harvest Festival, featuring new wine releases, two bands, food, vendors and more on Aug. 26, 2017, 11-5 at Kief-Joshua Vineyards-Elgin.

Kief-Joshua Willcox, October 27-29, 2017 Hallowine: Grapes and Goodies.

The Southeast Arizona Wine Growers Festival, featuring 15 AZ Wineries on March 10 & 11, 2018 at Kief-Joshua Vineyards-Elgin.

