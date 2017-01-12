KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 1/11/2017

TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.
4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371
Phone : 937-667-8622
e-mail: admin@kittv.org
Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org
WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 1/11/2017
DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME
1/11/2017
Wednesday
12:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands
1:06 AM MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens
1:32 AM EPA: The Story of Garbage
1:56 AM EPA: Good Clean Water
2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting
6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting
7:30 AM Darla Darling: Episode 9
8:00 AM Tipp Memories
9:00 AM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled
9:31 AM Miami Co. Parks – Keepers of the Land
10:12 AM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
10:30 AM TC City Council
12:00 PM Miami Co. Hum. Soc. – Trap, neuter, return
1:00 PM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 5
1:31 PM Jazzercise – Episode 1
2:03 PM WACO: Mike Millard
3:15 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
4:26 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence
4:32 PM Haunted Garage 2016
4:52 PM Senior Living – Speaker #1
5:48 PM Veterans: Quilts of Valor
5:55 PM Hist. Soc. – Tipp City Memories
7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection
7:30 PM Library: The Naturopathic Approach
8:30 PM Miami Co. Found – People Helping People (1&2)
1/12/2017
Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater
6:00 AM TC City Council
7:30 AM Board of Education
9:30 AM Bookends: Ozzie Davis
9:56 AM TCAC: Todd Lenz
10:56 AM Library: Back the Blue
11:03 AM Down Dog Yoga: Episode 3
11:38 AM Let’s Eat – Episode 5
12:11 PM MLK: Mountain
12:19 AM WACO – Spy Satellites – W. Hoy
1:36 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
2:47 PM Library: Civil War Presentation
3:47 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands
4:23 PM EPA: Dollars Down the Drain
4:47 PM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
5:00 PM Tipp Memories
6:30 PM Tipp Critters 7 – Tim Harrison
8:01 PM Library: Day Of Caring
8:30 PM Monroe Township Meeting
1/13/2017
Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater
6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting
9:00 AM TC City Council
10:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands
11:06 AM MCSWD: Best Management Practices
11:24 AM WACO: Jim Martin – Drones
1:05 PM EPA: Good Clean Water
1:11 PM Handlebars: Shook Bikeway Dedication
2:17 PM UVMC: Patient Transport and EMS
2:43 PM Darla Darling – Episode 7
3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting
4:30 PM Library: China Names
5:30 PM Tipp Memories
7:00 PM Board of Education
8:30 PM DREAM Dinner and Auction 2016
9:10 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
9:27 PM Library: Car Care
1/14/2017
Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board
8:36 AM MLK: But If Not
9:00 AM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled
9:30 AM AIG: Noah’s Flood – Evidence in Australia
10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting
12:00 PM MCSWD: Cover Crops
12:15 PM Board of Education
2:15 PM Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service
3:03 PM Btwn The Pages: Susan Furlong
3:30 PM Public Domain Theater
6:00 PM Born Again
7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 6
7:30 PM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 3
8:00 PM Let Us Study Together
9:00 PM TC City Council
10:30 PM Deeper Studies: Sins of Jezebel and Ahab
11:00 PM Public Domain Theater
1/15/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way
Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 3
9:30 AM EPA: Recycling 101
9:37 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
9:50 AM EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal
10:00 AM Community Bible Church
11:00 AM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You
11:22 AM Jazzercize: Episode 1
11:54 AM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
1:09 PM Library: Spacestation
2:00 PM Board of Education
4:00 PM Library: Civil War Presentation
5:00 PM West Milton Baptist Church
6:00 PM Deeper Studies: Sins of Jezebel and Ahab
6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection
7:00 PM WACO: Mike Millard
8:18 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands
8:54 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence
9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance
11:00 PM Public Domain Theater
1/16/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board
Monday 7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting
8:30 AM WACO: Jim Martin- Drones
10:06 AM Wandering With Woody #5
10:46 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands
11:22 AM Wall Builders: Foundations of Am. Govt.
11:45 AM Vets: Veterans Social Command
12:30 PM Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service
1:03 PM Vets: Tank Stories
1:28 PM Vets: Quilts of Valor
1:35 PM UVMC: Alzheimer’s and Dementia
2:33 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
3:44 PM Victorious Vision: Exercise
4:39 PM Vets: Colin Kaepernick, My Thoughts
5:11 PM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled
5:42 PM Miami Co. Found – People Helping People (1&2)
7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic
8:00 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands
8:36 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting
10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board
12:00 AM Public Domain Theater
1/17/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council
Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board
9:44 AM EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program
10:17 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
10:30 AM EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal
10:39 AM Schools: Band Spectacular
12:11 PM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You
12:33 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence
12:39 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting
2:30 PM WACO: Casey Williams
3:52 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
5:05 PM Outreach For Animals: Wild About Raptors
6:39 PM Wandering With Woody: #9
7:10 PM Tipp Critters: Idle Hour Ranch
7:38 PM In the Fold – Crane & Seal
8:24 PM Vets: Tank Stories
8:49 PM Pilates: Episode 5
9:25 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands
10:03 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
11:14 PM PSAs, Message Board