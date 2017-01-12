KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 1/11/2017

TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.

4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371

Phone : 937-667-8622

e-mail: admin@kittv.org

Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org

WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 1/11/2017

DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME

1/11/2017

Wednesday

12:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

1:06 AM MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens

1:32 AM EPA: The Story of Garbage

1:56 AM EPA: Good Clean Water

2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

7:30 AM Darla Darling: Episode 9

8:00 AM Tipp Memories

9:00 AM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

9:31 AM Miami Co. Parks – Keepers of the Land

10:12 AM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

10:30 AM TC City Council

12:00 PM Miami Co. Hum. Soc. – Trap, neuter, return

1:00 PM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 5

1:31 PM Jazzercise – Episode 1

2:03 PM WACO: Mike Millard

3:15 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

4:26 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence

4:32 PM Haunted Garage 2016

4:52 PM Senior Living – Speaker #1

5:48 PM Veterans: Quilts of Valor

5:55 PM Hist. Soc. – Tipp City Memories

7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:30 PM Library: The Naturopathic Approach

8:30 PM Miami Co. Found – People Helping People (1&2)

1/12/2017

Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM TC City Council

7:30 AM Board of Education

9:30 AM Bookends: Ozzie Davis

9:56 AM TCAC: Todd Lenz

10:56 AM Library: Back the Blue

11:03 AM Down Dog Yoga: Episode 3

11:38 AM Let’s Eat – Episode 5

12:11 PM MLK: Mountain

12:19 AM WACO – Spy Satellites – W. Hoy

1:36 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

2:47 PM Library: Civil War Presentation

3:47 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

4:23 PM EPA: Dollars Down the Drain

4:47 PM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

5:00 PM Tipp Memories

6:30 PM Tipp Critters 7 – Tim Harrison

8:01 PM Library: Day Of Caring

8:30 PM Monroe Township Meeting

1/13/2017

Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

9:00 AM TC City Council

10:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

11:06 AM MCSWD: Best Management Practices

11:24 AM WACO: Jim Martin – Drones

1:05 PM EPA: Good Clean Water

1:11 PM Handlebars: Shook Bikeway Dedication

2:17 PM UVMC: Patient Transport and EMS

2:43 PM Darla Darling – Episode 7

3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4:30 PM Library: China Names

5:30 PM Tipp Memories

7:00 PM Board of Education

8:30 PM DREAM Dinner and Auction 2016

9:10 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

9:27 PM Library: Car Care

1/14/2017

Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

8:36 AM MLK: But If Not

9:00 AM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

9:30 AM AIG: Noah’s Flood – Evidence in Australia

10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting

12:00 PM MCSWD: Cover Crops

12:15 PM Board of Education

2:15 PM Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service

3:03 PM Btwn The Pages: Susan Furlong

3:30 PM Public Domain Theater

6:00 PM Born Again

7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 6

7:30 PM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 3

8:00 PM Let Us Study Together

9:00 PM TC City Council

10:30 PM Deeper Studies: Sins of Jezebel and Ahab

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

1/15/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way

Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 3

9:30 AM EPA: Recycling 101

9:37 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

9:50 AM EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal

10:00 AM Community Bible Church

11:00 AM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You

11:22 AM Jazzercize: Episode 1

11:54 AM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

1:09 PM Library: Spacestation

2:00 PM Board of Education

4:00 PM Library: Civil War Presentation

5:00 PM West Milton Baptist Church

6:00 PM Deeper Studies: Sins of Jezebel and Ahab

6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:00 PM WACO: Mike Millard

8:18 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

8:54 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence

9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

1/16/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

Monday 7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

8:30 AM WACO: Jim Martin- Drones

10:06 AM Wandering With Woody #5

10:46 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

11:22 AM Wall Builders: Foundations of Am. Govt.

11:45 AM Vets: Veterans Social Command

12:30 PM Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service

1:03 PM Vets: Tank Stories

1:28 PM Vets: Quilts of Valor

1:35 PM UVMC: Alzheimer’s and Dementia

2:33 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

3:44 PM Victorious Vision: Exercise

4:39 PM Vets: Colin Kaepernick, My Thoughts

5:11 PM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

5:42 PM Miami Co. Found – People Helping People (1&2)

7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic

8:00 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

8:36 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board

12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

1/17/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council

Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

9:44 AM EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program

10:17 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

10:30 AM EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal

10:39 AM Schools: Band Spectacular

12:11 PM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You

12:33 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence

12:39 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2:30 PM WACO: Casey Williams

3:52 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

5:05 PM Outreach For Animals: Wild About Raptors

6:39 PM Wandering With Woody: #9

7:10 PM Tipp Critters: Idle Hour Ranch

7:38 PM In the Fold – Crane & Seal

8:24 PM Vets: Tank Stories

8:49 PM Pilates: Episode 5

9:25 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

10:03 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

11:14 PM PSAs, Message Board