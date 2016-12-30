KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 12/28/2016

|TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.
|4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371
|Phone : 937-667-8622
|e-mail: admin@kittv.org
|Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org
|WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 12/28/2016
|DATE
|TIME
|PROGRAM NAME
|12/28/2016
|Wednesday
|12:30 AM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|1:06 AM
|MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens
|1:32 AM
|EPA: The Story of Garbage
|1:56 AM
|EPA: Good Clean Water
|2:00 AM
|Tipp City Council Meeting
|6:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|7:30 AM
|Music in the Library: Keyboard 2
|8:00 AM
|Tipp Memories
|9:00 AM
|WACO: David Bucher “Crop Dusting”
|10:12 AM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|10:30 AM
|TC City Council
|12:00 PM
|Northern Lights Orchestra Live
|1:00 PM
|KidShine
|2:03 PM
|Holiday Gala 2014
|2:56 PM
|Music in The Library: Handbells
|3:15 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|4:26 PM
|ChristmasL Little Train
|4:32 PM
|Varsity Football: Tipp V. Trotwood
|5:55 PM
|DREAM: Transport and Foster
|7:00 PM
|Dayton Gospel Music Connection
|7:30 PM
|Pilates: Episode 4
|8:30 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|9:41 PM
|CITV Home Tour 2016
|12/29/2016
|Thursday
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 AM
|TC City Council
|7:30 AM
|Board of Education
|9:30 AM
|Music in the Library: Flutes, etc #2
|9:56 AM
|DREAM Essential Oils
|11:03 AM
|Jack and Dale Behind the Scenes
|11:38 AM
|Let’s Eat – Episode 14
|12:09 PM
|Car Show 2016
|12:19 AM
|Outreach For Animals: Blue Sharks
|12:36 PM
|Northern Lights Orchestra Live
|1:36 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|2:47 PM
|CITV Home Tour 2016
|3:10 PM
|The Unwrapping of Christmas
|3:47 PM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|4:23 PM
|EPA: Dollars Down the Drain
|4:47 PM
|EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
|5:00 PM
|Tipp Memories
|6:30 PM
|WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program
|8:11 PM
|Library: Firetruck Dedication
|8:33 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|9:33 PM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|12/30/2016
|Friday
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|9:00 AM
|TC City Council
|10:30 AM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|11:06 AM
|MCSWD: Best Management Practices
|11:24 AM
|WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program
|1:05 PM
|EPA: Good Clean Water
|1:11 PM
|Holiday Food
|1:49 PM
|Music in the Library: Flutes #1
|2:17 PM
|UVMC: Pastoral Care
|3:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|4:30 PM
|Library: Community Minded Women
|5:30 PM
|Tipp Memories
|7:00 PM
|Board of Education
|9:00 PM
|Car Show 2016
|9:10 PM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|9:27 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|10:38 PM
|CITV Home Tour 2016
|12/31/2016
|Saturday
|6:00 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|8:32 AM
|Northern Lights Orchestra Live
|9:32 AM
|CITV Home Tour 2016
|9:55 AM
|Music in the Library: Bethel Choir
|10:30 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|12:00 PM
|MCSWD: Cover Crops
|12:15 PM
|Board of Education
|2:15 PM
|Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service
|3:03 PM
|Music in the Library: Flutes, Etc. 2
|3:30 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 PM
|Born Again
|7:00 PM
|Donkey Ollies: Episode 4
|7:30 PM
|Deeper Studies: James Part 3
|8:00 PM
|Let Us Study Together
|9:00 PM
|TC City Council
|10:30 PM
|Deeper Studies: James Part 4
|11:00 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|1/1/2017
|8:30 AM
|In Search of the Lord’s Way
|Sunday
|9:00 AM
|Deeper Studies: James Part 3
|9:30 AM
|EPA: Recycling 101
|9:37 AM
|EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
|9:50 AM
|EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal
|10:00 AM
|Community Bible Church
|11:00 AM
|Music in the Library: Keyboard 2
|11:31 AM
|CITV Home Tour 2016
|11:54 AM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|1:09 PM
|AIG: The Relevance of Genesis
|2:00 PM
|Board of Education
|4:00 PM
|Library: Jail Ministry
|5:00 PM
|West Milton Baptist Church
|6:00 PM
|Deeper Studies: James Part 4
|6:30 PM
|Dayton Gospel Music Connection
|7:00 PM
|WACO: Cindy LaPointe Dafler
|8:18 PM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|8:54 PM
|Christmas: Little Train
|9:00 PM
|Word Of Deliverance
|11:00 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|1/2/2017
|6:00 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|Monday
|7:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|8:30 AM
|Christmas In The Village Home Tour 2012
|9:47 AM
|Nothern Lights Orchestra Live
|10:46 AM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|11:22 AM
|Music in the Library: Saxophone 1
|11:45 AM
|Vets: Veterans Social Command
|12:30 PM
|Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service
|1:03 PM
|Vets: Tank Stories
|1:28 PM
|Vets: Quilts of Valor
|1:35 PM
|Wall Builders: America’s Godly Heritage
|2:33 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|3:44 PM
|Musin in the Library: TCUMC Handbells
|4:03 PM
|Library: Harp Christmas Music
|4:49 PM
|Library: Civil War Presentation
|5:49 PM
|CITV Home Tour 2016
|6:16 PM
|Car Show 2016
|6:26 PM
|Music in the Library: Bethel Choir
|7:00 PM
|St. John The Baptist Catholic
|8:00 PM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|8:36 PM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|9:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|10:30 PM
|PSAs, Message Board
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|1/3/2017
|6:00 AM
|TC City Council
|Tuesday
|7:30 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|9:44 AM
|EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program
|10:17 AM
|EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
|10:30 AM
|EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal
|10:39 AM
|Schools: Band Spectacular
|12:11 PM
|Christmas In the Village Home Tour 2016
|12:39 PM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|1:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|2:30 PM
|Northern Lights Orchestra Live
|3:29 PM
|Operation Christmas Child
|3:52 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|5:05 PM
|Library: CareFlight
|5:57 PM
|Library: Football – Tipp V. Trotwood
|7:20 PM
|DREAM: Transport and Foster
|8:24 PM
|Vets: Tank Stories
|8:49 PM
|Down Dog Yoga – Episode 1
|9:25 PM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|10:03 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|11:14 PM
|Christmas In the Village Home Tour 2016
|11:37 PM
|PSAs, Message Board