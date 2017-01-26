KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 1/25/2017

TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.

4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371

Phone : 937-667-8622

e-mail: admin@kittv.org

Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org

WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 1/25/2017

DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME

1/25/2017

Wednesday

12:30 AM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation and You

12:52 AM MCSWD: What Is Soil?

1:19 AM EPA: Auto Recycling Industry

1:36 AM EPA: An Ounce of Prevention

2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

7:30 AM Darla Darling: Episode 10

8:00 AM Tipp Memories

9:00 AM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

9:31 AM Arts Council: HowTo Get Published

10:12 AM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

10:30 AM TC City Council

12:00 PM Arts Council: Gluten Free

1:00 PM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 5

1:31 PM Jazzercise – Episode 1

2:03 PM WACO: David Bucher “Drop Dusting”

3:15 PM Veterans: Red Ketchum

3:50 PM Senior Living: Speaker #3

4:26 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence

4:32 PM Haunted Garage 2016

4:52 PM Senior Living – Speaker #1

5:48 PM Veterans: Quilts of Valor

5:55 PM Vets: Patriot Freedom Fest Eric Loy

7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:30 PM Library: The Naturopathic Approach

8:30 PM Vets: Secret War Museum

1/26/2017

Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM TC City Council

7:30 AM Board of Education

9:30 AM Bookends: Denoyer and Cantrell

9:56 AM TCAC: Todd Lenz

10:56 AM Library: Back the Blue

11:03 AM Down Dog Yoga: Episode 5

11:38 AM Let’s Eat – Episode 5

12:11 PM MLK: Mountain

12:19 AM Hist. Society – The Castle

1:36 PM WACO: David Bucher “Drop Dusting”

2:47 PM In the Fold – #3 Bug

3:47 PM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation and You

4:09 PM MCSWD: Water Quality Practices

4:32 PM MDSWD: What Is Soil?

5:00 PM Tipp Memories

6:30 PM Tipp Critters 7 – Tim Harrison

8:01 PM Library: Day Of Caring

8:30 PM Monroe Township Meeting

1/27/2017

Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

9:00 AM TC City Council

10:30 AM EPA: An Ounce Of Prevention

10:54 AM MCSWD: The Soil Is Alive

11:09 AM EPA: Recipes For Eco-Friendly Cleaning

11:24 AM WACO: Jim Martin – Drones

1:05 PM EPA: Household Hazardous Waste

1:11 PM WACO: Frank W. Bushmeier

2:17 PM UVMC: Patient Transport and EMS

2:43 PM Darla Darling – Episode 7

3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4:30 PM Vets: Patriot Freedom Festival – Still Standing

5:30 PM Tipp Memories

7:00 PM Board of Education

8:30 PM DREAM Dinner and Auction 2016

9:10 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

9:27 PM Movie: Jack and the Giants

1/28/2017

Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

8:36 AM MLK: But If Not

9:00 AM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

9:30 AM AIG: Noah’s Flood – Evidence in Australia

10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting

12:00 PM MCSWD: The Soil Is Alive

12:15 PM Board of Education

2:15 PM Library: Off The Shelf #2

3:22 PM MCSWD: Soil To Spoon

3:30 PM Public Domain Theater

6:00 PM Born Again

7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 8

7:30 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy

8:00 PM Let Us Study Together

9:00 PM TC City Council

10:30 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy 2

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

1/29/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way

Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy

9:30 AM MCSWD: Ohio’s Wild History

9:41 AM MCSWD: For The Love of Sludge

10:00 AM Community Bible Church

11:00 AM Library: Careflight

11:54 AM Hist. Society – Underground Railroad Quilts

1:09 PM Library: Spacestation

2:00 PM Board of Education

4:00 PM AIG: The Authentic CHRIST

5:54 PM Library: Back The Blue

6:00 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy 2

6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:00 PM WACO: Mike Millard

8:18 PM Vets: Red Ketchum – Champagne Lady

8:54 PM Library: Needy Basket

9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

1/30/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

Monday 7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

8:30 AM WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program

10:11 AM Vets: The Secret War Museum

11:25 AM UVMC: IMPACT

11:46 AM Tipp Seniors: Speaker #2

12:34 PM Bookends: Terry Ervin

1:18 PM EPA: Auto Recycling Industry

1:35 PM UVMC: Alzheimer’s and Dementia

2:33 PM Veterans: Red Ketchum

3:08 PM Down Dog Yoga: Episode 1

3:44 PM Library: Car Care

4:39 PM Vets: Colin Kaepernick, My Thoughts

5:11 PM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

5:42 PM Fashion For A Cause 2016

6:45 PM EPA: Recipes For Eco-Friendly Cleaning

7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic

8:00 PM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 1

8:36 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board

12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

1/31/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council

Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

9:30 AM MCSWD: Ohio’s Wild History

9:41 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

10:17 AM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You

10:39 AM TCAC: Todd Sonnanstine

11:46 AM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 2

12:33 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence

12:39 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2:30 PM WACO: Mike Jackson

3:52 PM Hist. Society – Underground Railroad Quilts

5:05 PM Outreach For Animals: Wild About Raptors

6:39 PM Wandering With Woody: #9

7:10 PM Tipp Critters: Idle Hour Ranch

7:38 PM In the Fold – Crane & Seal

8:24 PM UVMC: Home Care Services

8:49 PM Miami Co Humane Soc. – Trap and return

9:45 PM PSAs, Message Board