KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 1/4/17

|TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.
|4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371
|Phone : 937-667-8622
|e-mail: admin@kittv.org
|Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org
|WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2017
|DATE
|TIME
|PROGRAM NAME
|1/4/2017
|Wednesday
|12:30 AM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|1:06 AM
|MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens
|1:32 AM
|EPA: The Story of Garbage
|1:56 AM
|EPA: Good Clean Water
|2:00 AM
|Tipp City Council Meeting
|6:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|7:30 AM
|Darla Darling: Episode 9
|8:00 AM
|Tipp Memories
|9:00 AM
|MLK: Dreams Fulfilled
|9:31 AM
|Miami Co. Parks – Keepers of the Land
|10:12 AM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|10:30 AM
|TC City Council
|12:00 PM
|Miami Co. Hum. Soc. – Trap, neuter, return
|1:00 PM
|KidShine
|2:03 PM
|WACO: Mike Millard
|3:15 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|4:26 PM
|MLK: Time To Break The Silence
|4:32 PM
|Varsity Football: Tipp V. Trotwood
|5:55 PM
|Hist. Soc. – Tipp City Memories
|7:00 PM
|Dayton Gospel Music Connection
|7:30 PM
|Pilates: Episode 4
|8:30 PM
|Miami Co. Found – People Helping People (1&2)
|1/5/2017
|Thursday
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 AM
|TC City Council
|7:30 AM
|Board of Education
|9:30 AM
|Bookends: Ozzie Davis
|9:56 AM
|DREAM Essential Oils
|11:03 AM
|Down Dog Yoga: Episode 3
|11:38 AM
|Let’s Eat – Episode 14
|12:09 PM
|Car Show 2016
|12:19 AM
|WACO – Spy Satellites – W. Hoy
|1:36 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|2:47 PM
|Library: Civil War Presentation
|3:47 PM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|4:23 PM
|EPA: Dollars Down the Drain
|4:47 PM
|EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
|5:00 PM
|Tipp Memories
|6:30 PM
|WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program
|8:11 PM
|Library: Firetruck Dedication
|8:33 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|9:33 PM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|1/6/2017
|Friday
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|9:00 AM
|TC City Council
|10:30 AM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|11:06 AM
|MCSWD: Best Management Practices
|11:24 AM
|WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program
|1:05 PM
|EPA: Good Clean Water
|1:11 PM
|Handkebards: Shook Bikeway Dedication
|2:17 PM
|UVMC: Pastoral Care
|3:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|4:30 PM
|Library: China Names
|5:30 PM
|Tipp Memories
|7:00 PM
|Board of Education
|9:00 PM
|Car Show 2016
|9:10 PM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|9:27 PM
|Library: Car Care
|1/7/2017
|Saturday
|6:00 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|8:36 AM
|MLK: But If Not
|9:00 AM
|MLK: Dreams Fulfilled
|9:30 AM
|AIG: Noah’s Flood – Evidence in Australia
|10:30 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|12:00 PM
|MCSWD: Cover Crops
|12:15 PM
|Board of Education
|2:15 PM
|Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service
|3:03 PM
|Btwn The Pages: Susan Furlong
|3:30 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 PM
|Born Again
|7:00 PM
|Donkey Ollies: Episode 5
|7:30 PM
|Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 1
|8:00 PM
|Let Us Study Together
|9:00 PM
|TC City Council
|10:30 PM
|Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 2
|11:00 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|1/8/2017
|8:30 AM
|In Search of the Lord’s Way
|Sunday
|9:00 AM
|Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 1
|9:30 AM
|EPA: Recycling 101
|9:37 AM
|EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
|9:50 AM
|EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal
|10:00 AM
|Community Bible Church
|11:00 AM
|MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You
|11:22 AM
|Jazzercize: Episode 1
|11:54 AM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|1:09 PM
|AIG: The Relevance of Genesis
|2:00 PM
|Board of Education
|4:00 PM
|Library: Civil War Presentation
|5:00 PM
|West Milton Baptist Church
|6:00 PM
|Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 2
|6:30 PM
|Dayton Gospel Music Connection
|7:00 PM
|WACO: Cindy LaPointe Dafler
|8:18 PM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|8:54 PM
|MLK: Time To Break The Silence
|9:00 PM
|Word Of Deliverance
|11:00 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|1/9/2017
|6:00 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|Monday
|7:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|8:30 AM
|WACO: Jim Martin- Drones
|10:06 AM
|Wandering With Woody #5
|10:46 AM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|11:22 AM
|Wall Builders: Foundations of Am. Govt.
|11:45 AM
|Vets: Veterans Social Command
|12:30 PM
|Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service
|1:03 PM
|Vets: Tank Stories
|1:28 PM
|Vets: Quilts of Valor
|1:35 PM
|Wall Builders: America’s Godly Heritage
|2:33 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|3:44 PM
|Victorious Vision: Exercise
|4:39 PM
|Vets: Colin Kaepernick, My Thoughts
|5:11 PM
|MLK: Dreams Fulfilled
|5:42 PM
|Miami Co. Found – People Helping People (1&2)
|7:00 PM
|St. John The Baptist Catholic
|8:00 PM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|8:36 PM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|9:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|10:30 PM
|PSAs, Message Board
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|1/10/2017
|6:00 AM
|TC City Council
|Tuesday
|7:30 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|9:44 AM
|EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program
|10:17 AM
|EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires
|10:30 AM
|EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal
|10:39 AM
|Schools: Band Spectacular
|12:11 PM
|MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You
|12:33 PM
|MLK: Time To Break The Silence
|12:39 PM
|2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program
|1:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|2:30 PM
|WACO: Casey Williams
|3:52 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|5:05 PM
|Library: CareFlight
|5:57 PM
|Library: Football – Tipp V. Trotwood
|7:20 PM
|DREAM: Transport and Foster
|8:24 PM
|Vets: Tank Stories
|8:49 PM
|Down Dog Yoga – Episode 1
|9:25 PM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|10:03 PM
|Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2
|11:14 PM
|PSAs, Message Board
Home Entertainment KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 1/4/17