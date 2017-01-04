KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 1/4/17

TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.

4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371

Phone : 937-667-8622

e-mail: admin@kittv.org

Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org

WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2017

DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME

1/4/2017

Wednesday

12:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

1:06 AM MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens

1:32 AM EPA: The Story of Garbage

1:56 AM EPA: Good Clean Water

2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

7:30 AM Darla Darling: Episode 9

8:00 AM Tipp Memories

9:00 AM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

9:31 AM Miami Co. Parks – Keepers of the Land

10:12 AM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

10:30 AM TC City Council

12:00 PM Miami Co. Hum. Soc. – Trap, neuter, return

1:00 PM KidShine

2:03 PM WACO: Mike Millard

3:15 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

4:26 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence

4:32 PM Varsity Football: Tipp V. Trotwood

5:55 PM Hist. Soc. – Tipp City Memories

7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:30 PM Pilates: Episode 4

8:30 PM Miami Co. Found – People Helping People (1&2)

1/5/2017

Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM TC City Council

7:30 AM Board of Education

9:30 AM Bookends: Ozzie Davis

9:56 AM DREAM Essential Oils

11:03 AM Down Dog Yoga: Episode 3

11:38 AM Let’s Eat – Episode 14

12:09 PM Car Show 2016

12:19 AM WACO – Spy Satellites – W. Hoy

1:36 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

2:47 PM Library: Civil War Presentation

3:47 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

4:23 PM EPA: Dollars Down the Drain

4:47 PM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

5:00 PM Tipp Memories

6:30 PM WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program

8:11 PM Library: Firetruck Dedication

8:33 PM Monroe Township Meeting

9:33 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

1/6/2017

Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

9:00 AM TC City Council

10:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

11:06 AM MCSWD: Best Management Practices

11:24 AM WACO: Don Willis – Apollo Program

1:05 PM EPA: Good Clean Water

1:11 PM Handkebards: Shook Bikeway Dedication

2:17 PM UVMC: Pastoral Care

3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4:30 PM Library: China Names

5:30 PM Tipp Memories

7:00 PM Board of Education

9:00 PM Car Show 2016

9:10 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

9:27 PM Library: Car Care

1/7/2017

Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

8:36 AM MLK: But If Not

9:00 AM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

9:30 AM AIG: Noah’s Flood – Evidence in Australia

10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting

12:00 PM MCSWD: Cover Crops

12:15 PM Board of Education

2:15 PM Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service

3:03 PM Btwn The Pages: Susan Furlong

3:30 PM Public Domain Theater

6:00 PM Born Again

7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 5

7:30 PM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 1

8:00 PM Let Us Study Together

9:00 PM TC City Council

10:30 PM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 2

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

1/8/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way

Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 1

9:30 AM EPA: Recycling 101

9:37 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

9:50 AM EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal

10:00 AM Community Bible Church

11:00 AM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You

11:22 AM Jazzercize: Episode 1

11:54 AM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

1:09 PM AIG: The Relevance of Genesis

2:00 PM Board of Education

4:00 PM Library: Civil War Presentation

5:00 PM West Milton Baptist Church

6:00 PM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 2

6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:00 PM WACO: Cindy LaPointe Dafler

8:18 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

8:54 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence

9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

1/9/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

Monday 7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

8:30 AM WACO: Jim Martin- Drones

10:06 AM Wandering With Woody #5

10:46 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

11:22 AM Wall Builders: Foundations of Am. Govt.

11:45 AM Vets: Veterans Social Command

12:30 PM Vets: Am. Vets. Paranormal Service

1:03 PM Vets: Tank Stories

1:28 PM Vets: Quilts of Valor

1:35 PM Wall Builders: America’s Godly Heritage

2:33 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

3:44 PM Victorious Vision: Exercise

4:39 PM Vets: Colin Kaepernick, My Thoughts

5:11 PM MLK: Dreams Fulfilled

5:42 PM Miami Co. Found – People Helping People (1&2)

7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic

8:00 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

8:36 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board

12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

1/10/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council

Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

9:44 AM EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program

10:17 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

10:30 AM EPA: Mercury The Magic Metal

10:39 AM Schools: Band Spectacular

12:11 PM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You

12:33 PM MLK: Time To Break The Silence

12:39 PM 2nd Grade Broadway Christmas Program

1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2:30 PM WACO: Casey Williams

3:52 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2

5:05 PM Library: CareFlight

5:57 PM Library: Football – Tipp V. Trotwood

7:20 PM DREAM: Transport and Foster

8:24 PM Vets: Tank Stories

8:49 PM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 1

9:25 PM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

10:03 PM Bookends: 13th Anniversary Parts 1 and 2