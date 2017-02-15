KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 2/15/2017

TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.

WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 2/15/2017

DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME

2/15/2017

Wednesday

12:30 AM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation and You

12:52 AM MCSWD: What Is Soil?

1:19 AM EPA: Auto Recycling Industry

1:36 AM EPA: An Ounce of Prevention

2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

7:30 AM Darla Darling: Episode 9

8:00 AM Tipp Memories

9:00 AM Library: Day of Caring

9:31 AM Arbor Day: Tree Trimming Tips

10:12 AM Library: Making a Rag Wreath

10:30 AM TC City Council

12:00 PM Library: China Names

1:00 PM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 2

1:45 PM Bookends: Amy Kneisley

2:03 PM WACO: Mike Millard

3:15 PM Veterans: Red Ketchum

3:50 PM Vets: The 4 Chaplains Story

4:47 PM Library: Tree Song

4:52 PM Senior Living – Speaker #2

5:40 PM Multiple Sclerosis Muck Ruckus

5:55 PM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:30 PM Library: Community Minded Women

8:30 PM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering

8:40 PM Movie: Artisse

2/16/2017

Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM TC City Council

7:30 AM Board of Education

9:20 AM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering

9:30 AM Bookends: Ozzie Davis

9:56 AM BFTP: Speak Out With Mike Scinto # 2

11:03 AM Down Dog Yoga: Episode 4

11:38 AM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

12:28 AM Library: Off The Shelf #2

1:36 PM WACO: Mike Millard

2:47 PM The Naturopathic Approach

3:47 PM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation and You

4:09 PM MCSWD: Water Quality Practices

4:32 PM MDSWD: What Is Soil?

5:00 PM Tipp Memories

6:30 PM Outreach For Animals – Manatees (Pt. 1 &2)

7:30 PM Tipp Critters: Yellowstone Wolf Recovery

8:30 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2/17/2017

Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

9:00 AM TC City Council

10:30 AM EPA: An Ounce Of Prevention

10:54 AM MCSWD: The Soil Is Alive

11:09 AM EPA: Recipes For Eco-Friendly Cleaning

11:24 AM UVMC: Eye Care

12:11 PM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

1:05 PM EPA: Household Hazardous Waste

1:11 PM Library: Fashion For A Cause 2016

2:17 PM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering

2:27 PM Wandering With Woody # 9

3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4:30 PM Senior Living: Speaker #1

5:30 PM Tipp Memories

7:00 PM Board of Education

8:30 PM Historical Society: Opera House Tour

9:48 PM Vets: The Secret War Museum

2/18/2017

Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

8:20 AM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering

8:30 AM Around About Bks 13th Anniversary (Pt 1 & 2)

9:41 AM Senior Living: Speaker 8

10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting

12:00 PM MCSWD: The Soil Is Alive

12:15 PM Board of Education

2:15 PM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

3:05 PM UVMC: Exercise Gear

3:22 PM MCSWD: Soil To Spoon

3:30 PM Public Domain Theater

6:00 PM Born Again

7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 11

7:30 PM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 1

8:00 PM Let Us Study Together

9:00 PM TC City Council

10:30 PM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 2

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

2/19/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way

Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 1

9:30 AM MCSWD: Ohio’s Wild History

9:41 AM MCSWD: For The Love of Sludge

10:00 AM Community Bible Church

11:00 AM America’s Godly Heritage

12:00 PM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

12:50 PM Wandering With Woody # 8

1:09 PM Great Miami Rec Trail (Shook Version)

2:00 PM Board of Education

4:00 PM AIG: The Authentic CHRIST

5:54 PM Library: Back The Blue

6:00 PM Deeper Studies: Acts of the Apostles Pt. 2

6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:00 PM West Milton Baptist Church

7:30 PM WACO: S. Carlisle

8:18 PM Vets: Red Ketchum – Champagne Lady

9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

2/20/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

Monday 7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

8:30 AM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

9:20 AM Vets: Miami Valley Military Hist. Museum 50th

11:06 AM Tipp Critters: Yellowstone Wolf Recovery

12:00 PM Outreach For Animals: Manatees

1:00 PM Bookends: Amy Kneisley

1:18 PM EPA: Auto Recycling Industry

1:35 PM Library: China Names

2:33 PM Veterans: Red Ketchum

3:08 PM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering

3:18 PM Bookends: Ozzie Davis

3:44 PM Historical Society: Tipp on Parade

4:13 PM Historical Society: ’84 Reagan Whistlestop

4:39 PM Pilates: Episode 6

5:11 PM Tipp Critters: Tim Harrison

6:45 PM EPA: Recipes For Eco-Friendly Cleaning

7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic

8:00 PM Vets: Roping Class 2 with Barry Goforth

8:36 PM Darla Darling: Episode #1

9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board

12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

2/21/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council

Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

9:30 AM MCSWD: Ohio’s Wild History

9:41 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

10:17 AM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You

10:39 AM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

11:30 AM Vets: The 4 Chaplains Story

12:33 PM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering Info.

12:43 PM UVMC: Exercise Gear

1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2:30 PM Hist. Society – If Tombstones Could Talk 2016

3:51 PM TCAC Todd Lenz

4:51 PM Library: Voice Your Opinion

5:05 PM UVMC: Alzheimer’s and Dementia

6:01 PM Vets: Miami Valley History Museum

7:47 PM Senior Living: Speaker #6

8:24 PM Tipp Critters: Tim Harrison

9:55 PM PSAs, Message Board