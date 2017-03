KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 3/8/2017

TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.

4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371

Phone : 937-667-8622

e-mail: admin@kittv.org

Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org

WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 3/8/2017

DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME

3/8/2017

Wednesday

12:30 AM MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens

12:56 AM MCSWD: Companion Gardening

1:12 AM EPA: Dollars Down the Drain

1:36 AM EPA: The Story of Garbage

2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

7:30 AM Army News: Korean Connection

8:00 AM Tipp Memories

9:00 AM Library: Firehouse Dedication

9:31 AM Miami Co. Parks – Keepers of the Land

10:12 AM Library: Canal Boat Restoration 2017

10:30 AM TC City Council

12:00 PM Senior Living – Speaker #1

1:00 PM Schools: Miami County Science Day

2:23 PM Chamber Holiday Gala

3:20 PM DREAM: Year In Review

3:27 PM Tipp Critters: Tim Harrison

5:00 PM Victorious Vision: Exercise

5:55 PM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:30 PM Arts Council: TCAC – Todd Lenz

8:30 PM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering

8:40 PM Movie: Jack and the Giants

3/9/2017

Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM TC City Council

7:30 AM Board of Education

9:20 AM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering

9:30 AM Bookends: Denoyer and Cantrell

9:56 AM Schools: Miami County Science Day

11:19 AM DREAM: Year In Review

11:26 AM EPA: Aeration Maintenance

11:38 AM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

12:28 AM AIG: Geology & Cave Formation

1:39 PM Library: Fashion For A Cause 2016

2:47 PM Library: Civil War Presentation

3:47 PM EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program

4:20 PM EPA: Story of Garbage

4:44 PM EPA: Tempest in a Channel

5:00 PM Tipp Memories

6:30 PM AIG: The Authentic CHRIST

8:30 PM Monroe Township Meeting

3/10/2017

Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

9:00 AM TC City Council

10:30 AM EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program

11:03 AM MCSWD: Boating Safety

11:24 AM Bookends: Terry Ervin

12:11 PM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

1:05 PM EPA: Good Clean Water

1:11 PM DREAM – Transport and Foster

2:17 PM DREAM: Adoptable Dogs & Fostering

2:27 PM Outreach For Animals – Tasmania

3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4:30 PM Pilates: Episode 4

5:30 PM Tipp Memories

7:00 PM Board of Education

8:30 PM Around About Books 13th Anniversary (1&2)

9:41 PM Schools: Miami County Science Day

3/11/2017

Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

8:20 AM Schools: Miami County Science Day

9:45 AM Library: Canal Boat Restoration 2017

10:00 AM DREAM: Year In Review

10:07 AM Army News: Was WWII Good For Medicine?

10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting

12:00 PM MCSWD: Cover Crops

12:15 PM Board of Education

2:15 PM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

3:05 PM Arts Council: Paint Out

3:22 PM EPA: Recycling 101

3:30 PM Public Domain Theater

6:00 PM Born Again

7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 1

7:30 PM Deeper Studies: Sins of Jezebel and Ahab

8:00 PM Let Us Study Together

9:00 PM TC City Council

10:30 PM Deeper Studies: The Real Holy Ghost

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

3/12/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way

Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: Sins of Jezebel and Ahab

9:30 AM MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens

10:00 AM Community Bible Church

11:00 AM AIG: Noah’s Flood

12:00 PM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

12:50 PM Darla Darling: Episode 7

1:09 PM Bookends: Stephen Hines

2:00 PM Board of Education

4:00 PM Schools: Miami County Science Day

5:23 PM AIG: How Well Designed Was Noah’s Ark?

6:00 PM Deeper Studies: The Real Holy Ghost

6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:00 PM West Milton Baptist Church

7:30 PM Chamber Holiday Gala

8:30 PM AIG: Why Is There Death and Suffering?

9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

3/13/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

Monday 7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

8:30 AM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

9:20 AM DREAM – Rescue Defined

10:34 AM Handlebars: Shook Bikeway Dedication

11:40 AM WACO: Mike Jackson

1:00 PM Vets: Spirit of ’45

1:18 PM MCSWD: Companion Gardening

1:35 PM Schools: Miami County Science Day

3:00 PM Veterans Day Dayton VA 2015

3:44 PM Library: Car Care

4:39 PM Pilates: Episode 6

5:11 PM Outreach For Animals: Wild About Raptors

6:45 PM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In tires

7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic

8:00 PM Outreach For Animals: Great White Sharks

8:36 PM Darla Darling: Episode #16

9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board

12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

3/14/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council

Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

9:30 AM EPA: Dollars Down the Drain

9:54 AM EPA: The Story of Garbage

10:18 AM EPA: Aeration Maintenance

10:39 AM WACO: Dr. Bateman – Ejection Experiences

11:30 AM Library: Growing Native Ohio Plants

12:33 PM Bookends: Ozzie Davis

1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2:30 PM Around About Books 13th Anniv. (Pts. 1 & 2)

3:41 PM DRREAM: Transport & Foster

4:45 PM Wandering With Woody #1

5:05 PM Schools: Miami County Science Day

6:30 PM Chamber Holiday Gala

7:30 PM Arbor Day: How To Select A New Tree

8:24 PM Get Social: Dec 23, 2009