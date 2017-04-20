KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 4/19/2017

|TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.
|4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371
|Phone : 937-667-8622
|e-mail: admin@kittv.org
|Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org
|WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 4/19/2017
|DATE
|TIME
|PROGRAM NAME
|4/19/2017
|Wednesday
|12:30 AM
|EPA: Advantage of Reducing Waste
|12:55 AM
|EPA: Auto Recycling Industry
|1:12 AM
|MCSWD: What Is Soil?
|1:39 AM
|MCSWD: MCSWD
|2:00 AM
|Tipp City Council Meeting
|6:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|7:30 AM
|Let’s Eat: Episode 6
|8:00 AM
|Tipp Memories
|9:00 AM
|Darla Darling: Episode 14
|9:31 AM
|Wandering With Woody # 5
|10:12 AM
|Library: Making A Rag Wreath
|10:30 AM
|TC City Council
|12:00 PM
|WACO: Aviation Camp
|1:00 PM
|Handlebars: Shook Bikeway Dedication
|2:06 PM
|Historical Society: The Castle
|2:23 PM
|EPA: Good Clean Water
|3:27 PM
|DREAM: Rescue Defined
|4:41 PM
|Hist. Soc. – If Tombstones Could Talk 2016
|6:02 PM
|Library: Community Minded Women
|7:00 PM
|Dayton Gospel Music Connection
|7:30 PM
|Community Bible Church
|8:30 PM
|Btwn the Pages: Nick The Basset Hound
|8:40 PM
|In A Scinto Minute
|8:42 PM
|WACO: R. Borgerding
|4/20/2017
|Thursday
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 AM
|TC City Council
|7:30 AM
|Board of Education
|9:20 AM
|In A Scinto Minute
|9:22 AM
|Vets: Quilts of Valor
|9:30 AM
|UVMC: Emergency & Trauma Services
|9:56 AM
|Hist. Soc. – Underground Railroad Quilts
|11:09 AM
|Darla Darling – Episode 7
|11:26 AM
|MCSWD: Ohio’s Wild History
|11:38 AM
|Pilates: Episode 4
|12:34 PM
|Miami Co. Fnd. – People Helping People (1&2)
|1:52 PM
|Senior Living – Speaker # 2
|2:40 PM
|Library: Back the Blue 2016
|2:47 PM
|Outreach for Animals – Australia and Tasmania
|3:47 PM
|MCSWD: Rain Gardens 2012
|4:27 PM
|EPA: Recipes for Eco-Friendly Cleaning
|4:41 PM
|MCSWD: For The Love Of Sludge
|5:00 PM
|Tipp Memories
|6:30 PM
|Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin
|8:33 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|4/21/2017
|Friday
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|9:00 AM
|TC City Council
|10:30 AM
|MCSWD: Water Quality Practices You Can Do
|10:54 AM
|MCSWD: What Is Soil?
|11:21 AM
|EPA: Household Hazardous Waste
|11:24 AM
|Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin
|1:27 PM
|Library: The Naturopathic Approach
|2:27 PM
|Vets: Retires Army Major, Odell Graves
|3:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|4:30 PM
|Miami Co. Parks – Hug The Earth 2015
|5:30 PM
|Tipp Memories
|7:00 PM
|Board of Education
|8:30 PM
|Library: Fashion For A Cause – 2016
|9:33 PM
|Library: Back the Blue 2016
|9:41 PM
|WACO: R. Borgerding
|4/22/2017
|Saturday
|6:00 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|8:18 AM
|In A Scinto Minute
|8:20 AM
|Hist. Soc. – Opera House Tour
|9:38 AM
|Let’s Eat: Episode 6
|10:07 AM
|BTP: Gypsy Publishing @ Studio 14
|10:30 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|12:00 PM
|EPA: Recipes For Eco-Friendly Cleaning
|12:15 PM
|Board of Education
|2:15 PM
|AIG: The Relevance of Genesis
|3:05 PM
|UVMC: Stretching
|3:22 PM
|MCSWD: Soil to spoon
|3:30 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|6:00 PM
|Born Again
|7:00 PM
|Donkey Ollies: Episode 7
|7:30 PM
|Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 3
|8:00 PM
|Let Us Study Together
|9:00 PM
|TC City Council
|10:30 PM
|Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 4
|11:00 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|4/23/2017
|8:30 AM
|In Search of the Lord’s Way
|Sunday
|9:00 AM
|Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 3
|9:30 AM
|MCSWD: What Is Soil?
|10:00 AM
|Community Bible Church
|11:00 AM
|WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”
|12:03 PM
|Senior Living – Speaker 8
|12:50 PM
|Library: Off The Shelf #2
|2:00 PM
|Board of Education
|4:00 PM
|Hist. Soc. – If Tombstone Could Talk 2016
|5:23 PM
|AIG: How Well Designed was Noah’s Ark?
|6:00 PM
|Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 4
|6:30 PM
|Dayton Gospel Music Connection
|7:00 PM
|West Milton Baptist Church
|7:30 PM
|Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6
|8:34 PM
|UVMC: Patient Transport & EMS
|9:00 PM
|Word Of Deliverance
|11:00 PM
|Public Domain Theater
|4/24/2017
|6:00 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|Monday
|6:58 AM
|In A Scinto Minute
|7:00 AM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|8:30 AM
|Miami Co. Parks – Miami Co. Rec. Trail 2014
|9:20 AM
|WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”
|10:23 AM
|Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6
|11:27 AM
|Miami Co Science Day 2017
|12:50 PM
|Wandering With Woody #6
|1:18 PM
|EPA: Auto Recycling Industry
|1:35 PM
|In the Fold With Todd Lenz – Swan
|2:52 PM
|Inside UVMC – Eye Care
|3:38 PM
|DREAM: Sammi Visits Shelby Co. Shelter
|3:44 PM
|Tipp Critters: Yellowstone Wolf Recovery
|4:39 PM
|Library: Trekking Mt. Kilimanjaro
|5:11 PM
|WACO: R. Borgerding
|6:23 PM
|Let’s Eat – Episode 11
|6:45 PM
|MCWSD: The Soil Is Alive
|7:00 PM
|St. John The Baptist Catholic
|8:00 PM
|Senior Living – Speaker 4
|8:36 PM
|Bookends: Mike Herman #4
|9:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|10:30 PM
|PSAs, Message Board
|12:00 AM
|Public Domain Theater
|4/25/2017
|6:00 AM
|TC City Council
|Tuesday
|7:30 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
|9:30 AM
|MCSWD: Garbage Islands
|10:06 AM
|EPA: Advantage of Reducing Waste
|10:31 AM
|EPA: Mercury – The Magic Metal
|10:39 AM
|WACO: R. Borgerding
|11:51 AM
|Library: Off The Shelf #2
|1:00 PM
|Monroe Township Meeting
|2:30 PM
|WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”
|3:33 PM
|Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6
|4:37 PM
|Tipp Critters #6 – Ain’t Misbehaving
|5:05 PM
|Historical Society – The Castle
|6:30 PM
|Pilates: Episode 4
|7:30 PM
|Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin
|9:33 PM
|Wandering With Woody #1
|9:55 PM
|Vets: Red Ketchum – Champagne Lady
|10:30 AM
|PSAs, Message Board
