KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 4/19/2017

WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 4/19/2017

DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME

4/19/2017

Wednesday

12:30 AM EPA: Advantage of Reducing Waste

12:55 AM EPA: Auto Recycling Industry

1:12 AM MCSWD: What Is Soil?

1:39 AM MCSWD: MCSWD

2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

7:30 AM Let’s Eat: Episode 6

8:00 AM Tipp Memories

9:00 AM Darla Darling: Episode 14

9:31 AM Wandering With Woody # 5

10:12 AM Library: Making A Rag Wreath

10:30 AM TC City Council

12:00 PM WACO: Aviation Camp

1:00 PM Handlebars: Shook Bikeway Dedication

2:06 PM Historical Society: The Castle

2:23 PM EPA: Good Clean Water

3:27 PM DREAM: Rescue Defined

4:41 PM Hist. Soc. – If Tombstones Could Talk 2016

6:02 PM Library: Community Minded Women

7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:30 PM Community Bible Church

8:30 PM Btwn the Pages: Nick The Basset Hound

8:40 PM In A Scinto Minute

8:42 PM WACO: R. Borgerding

4/20/2017

Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM TC City Council

7:30 AM Board of Education

9:20 AM In A Scinto Minute

9:22 AM Vets: Quilts of Valor

9:30 AM UVMC: Emergency & Trauma Services

9:56 AM Hist. Soc. – Underground Railroad Quilts

11:09 AM Darla Darling – Episode 7

11:26 AM MCSWD: Ohio’s Wild History

11:38 AM Pilates: Episode 4

12:34 PM Miami Co. Fnd. – People Helping People (1&2)

1:52 PM Senior Living – Speaker # 2

2:40 PM Library: Back the Blue 2016

2:47 PM Outreach for Animals – Australia and Tasmania

3:47 PM MCSWD: Rain Gardens 2012

4:27 PM EPA: Recipes for Eco-Friendly Cleaning

4:41 PM MCSWD: For The Love Of Sludge

5:00 PM Tipp Memories

6:30 PM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin

8:33 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4/21/2017

Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

9:00 AM TC City Council

10:30 AM MCSWD: Water Quality Practices You Can Do

10:54 AM MCSWD: What Is Soil?

11:21 AM EPA: Household Hazardous Waste

11:24 AM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin

1:27 PM Library: The Naturopathic Approach

2:27 PM Vets: Retires Army Major, Odell Graves

3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4:30 PM Miami Co. Parks – Hug The Earth 2015

5:30 PM Tipp Memories

7:00 PM Board of Education

8:30 PM Library: Fashion For A Cause – 2016

9:33 PM Library: Back the Blue 2016

9:41 PM WACO: R. Borgerding

4/22/2017

Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

8:18 AM In A Scinto Minute

8:20 AM Hist. Soc. – Opera House Tour

9:38 AM Let’s Eat: Episode 6

10:07 AM BTP: Gypsy Publishing @ Studio 14

10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting

12:00 PM EPA: Recipes For Eco-Friendly Cleaning

12:15 PM Board of Education

2:15 PM AIG: The Relevance of Genesis

3:05 PM UVMC: Stretching

3:22 PM MCSWD: Soil to spoon

3:30 PM Public Domain Theater

6:00 PM Born Again

7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 7

7:30 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 3

8:00 PM Let Us Study Together

9:00 PM TC City Council

10:30 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 4

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

4/23/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way

Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 3

9:30 AM MCSWD: What Is Soil?

10:00 AM Community Bible Church

11:00 AM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”

12:03 PM Senior Living – Speaker 8

12:50 PM Library: Off The Shelf #2

2:00 PM Board of Education

4:00 PM Hist. Soc. – If Tombstone Could Talk 2016

5:23 PM AIG: How Well Designed was Noah’s Ark?

6:00 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 4

6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection

7:00 PM West Milton Baptist Church

7:30 PM Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6

8:34 PM UVMC: Patient Transport & EMS

9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

4/24/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

Monday 6:58 AM In A Scinto Minute

7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

8:30 AM Miami Co. Parks – Miami Co. Rec. Trail 2014

9:20 AM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”

10:23 AM Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6

11:27 AM Miami Co Science Day 2017

12:50 PM Wandering With Woody #6

1:18 PM EPA: Auto Recycling Industry

1:35 PM In the Fold With Todd Lenz – Swan

2:52 PM Inside UVMC – Eye Care

3:38 PM DREAM: Sammi Visits Shelby Co. Shelter

3:44 PM Tipp Critters: Yellowstone Wolf Recovery

4:39 PM Library: Trekking Mt. Kilimanjaro

5:11 PM WACO: R. Borgerding

6:23 PM Let’s Eat – Episode 11

6:45 PM MCWSD: The Soil Is Alive

7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic

8:00 PM Senior Living – Speaker 4

8:36 PM Bookends: Mike Herman #4

9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board

12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

4/25/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council

Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

9:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands

10:06 AM EPA: Advantage of Reducing Waste

10:31 AM EPA: Mercury – The Magic Metal

10:39 AM WACO: R. Borgerding

11:51 AM Library: Off The Shelf #2

1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2:30 PM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”

3:33 PM Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6

4:37 PM Tipp Critters #6 – Ain’t Misbehaving

5:05 PM Historical Society – The Castle

6:30 PM Pilates: Episode 4

7:30 PM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin

9:33 PM Wandering With Woody #1

9:55 PM Vets: Red Ketchum – Champagne Lady