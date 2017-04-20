KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 4/19/2017

By KIT-TV -
0
128
TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.
4 ½ E. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371
Phone : 937-667-8622
e-mail: admin@kittv.org
Streaming Videos: www.kittv.org
WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 4/19/2017
DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME
4/19/2017
Wednesday
12:30 AM EPA: Advantage of Reducing Waste
12:55 AM EPA: Auto Recycling Industry
1:12 AM MCSWD: What Is Soil?
1:39 AM MCSWD: MCSWD
2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting
6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting
7:30 AM Let’s Eat: Episode 6
8:00 AM Tipp Memories
9:00 AM Darla Darling: Episode 14
9:31 AM Wandering With Woody # 5
10:12 AM Library: Making A Rag Wreath
10:30 AM TC City Council
12:00 PM WACO: Aviation Camp
1:00 PM Handlebars: Shook Bikeway Dedication
2:06 PM Historical Society: The Castle
2:23 PM EPA: Good Clean Water
3:27 PM DREAM: Rescue Defined
4:41 PM Hist. Soc. – If Tombstones Could Talk 2016
6:02 PM Library: Community Minded Women
7:00 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection
7:30 PM Community Bible Church
8:30 PM Btwn the Pages: Nick The Basset Hound
8:40 PM In A Scinto Minute
8:42 PM WACO: R. Borgerding
4/20/2017
Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater
6:00 AM TC City Council
7:30 AM Board of Education
9:20 AM In A Scinto Minute
9:22 AM Vets: Quilts of Valor
9:30 AM UVMC: Emergency & Trauma Services
9:56 AM Hist. Soc. – Underground Railroad Quilts
11:09 AM Darla Darling – Episode 7
11:26 AM MCSWD: Ohio’s Wild History
11:38 AM Pilates: Episode 4
12:34 PM Miami Co. Fnd. – People Helping People (1&2)
1:52 PM Senior Living – Speaker # 2
2:40 PM Library: Back the Blue 2016
2:47 PM Outreach for Animals – Australia and Tasmania
3:47 PM MCSWD: Rain Gardens 2012
4:27 PM EPA: Recipes for Eco-Friendly Cleaning
4:41 PM MCSWD: For The Love Of Sludge
5:00 PM Tipp Memories
6:30 PM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin
8:33 PM Monroe Township Meeting
4/21/2017
Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater
6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting
9:00 AM TC City Council
10:30 AM MCSWD: Water Quality Practices You Can Do
10:54 AM MCSWD: What Is Soil?
11:21 AM EPA: Household Hazardous Waste
11:24 AM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin
1:27 PM Library: The Naturopathic Approach
2:27 PM Vets: Retires Army Major, Odell Graves
3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting
4:30 PM Miami Co. Parks – Hug The Earth 2015
5:30 PM Tipp Memories
7:00 PM Board of Education
8:30 PM Library: Fashion For A Cause – 2016
9:33 PM Library: Back the Blue 2016
9:41 PM WACO: R. Borgerding
4/22/2017
Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board
8:18 AM In A Scinto Minute
8:20 AM Hist. Soc. – Opera House Tour
9:38 AM Let’s Eat: Episode 6
10:07 AM BTP: Gypsy Publishing @ Studio 14
10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting
12:00 PM EPA: Recipes For Eco-Friendly Cleaning
12:15 PM Board of Education
2:15 PM AIG: The Relevance of Genesis
3:05 PM UVMC: Stretching
3:22 PM MCSWD: Soil to spoon
3:30 PM Public Domain Theater
6:00 PM Born Again
7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 7
7:30 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 3
8:00 PM Let Us Study Together
9:00 PM TC City Council
10:30 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 4
11:00 PM Public Domain Theater
4/23/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way
Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 3
9:30 AM MCSWD: What Is Soil?
10:00 AM Community Bible Church
11:00 AM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”
12:03 PM Senior Living – Speaker 8
12:50 PM Library: Off The Shelf #2
2:00 PM Board of Education
4:00 PM Hist. Soc. – If Tombstone Could Talk 2016
5:23 PM AIG: How Well Designed was Noah’s Ark?
6:00 PM Deeper Studies: Mary’s Prophecy Pt 4
6:30 PM Dayton Gospel Music Connection
7:00 PM West Milton Baptist Church
7:30 PM Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6
8:34 PM UVMC: Patient Transport & EMS
9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance
11:00 PM Public Domain Theater
4/24/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board
Monday 6:58 AM In A Scinto Minute
7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting
8:30 AM Miami Co. Parks – Miami Co. Rec. Trail 2014
9:20 AM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”
10:23 AM Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6
11:27 AM Miami Co Science Day 2017
12:50 PM Wandering With Woody #6
1:18 PM EPA: Auto Recycling Industry
1:35 PM In the Fold With Todd Lenz – Swan
2:52 PM Inside UVMC – Eye Care
3:38 PM DREAM: Sammi Visits Shelby Co. Shelter
3:44 PM Tipp Critters: Yellowstone Wolf Recovery
4:39 PM Library: Trekking Mt. Kilimanjaro
5:11 PM WACO: R. Borgerding
6:23 PM Let’s Eat – Episode 11
6:45 PM MCWSD: The Soil Is Alive
7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic
8:00 PM Senior Living – Speaker 4
8:36 PM Bookends: Mike Herman #4
9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting
10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board
12:00 AM Public Domain Theater
4/25/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council
Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board
9:30 AM MCSWD: Garbage Islands
10:06 AM EPA: Advantage of Reducing Waste
10:31 AM EPA: Mercury – The Magic Metal
10:39 AM WACO: R. Borgerding
11:51 AM Library: Off The Shelf #2
1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting
2:30 PM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”
3:33 PM Vets: From a Vet’s Point of View #6
4:37 PM Tipp Critters #6 – Ain’t Misbehaving
5:05 PM Historical Society – The Castle
6:30 PM Pilates: Episode 4
7:30 PM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin
9:33 PM Wandering With Woody #1
9:55 PM Vets: Red Ketchum – Champagne Lady
10:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY