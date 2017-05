KIT-TV Programming Schedule, Starting 5/10/17

TIPP-MONROE CABLE ACCESS COMMISSION, INC.

WEEK STARTING: WEDNESDAY, 5/10/2017

DATE TIME PROGRAM NAME

5/10/2017

Wednesday

12:30 AM EPA: The Story of Garbage

12:54 AM EPA: Dollars Down The Drain

1:18 AM MCSWD: Companion Gardening

1:34 AM MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens

2:00 AM Tipp City Council Meeting

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

7:30 AM Let’s Paws – #18

8:00 AM Tipp Memories

9:00 AM Council – Celebrate Streetscape

9:31 AM DREAM- Spaghetti Dinner

10:02 AM Handlebars – Kyle Park Bike Trail Dedication

10:30 AM TC City Council

12:00 PM Senior Living – Speaker 1

1:00 PM WACO: Tim Gaffney – The Wright Factory

2:03 AM Bookends: #2 Amy Kneisley

2:23 PM WACO: Bob Allen

3:27 PM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin

5:30 PM Fashion For a Cause 2017

6:10 PM Pilates: Episode 2

7:00 PM Down Dog Yoga – Episode 4

7:30 PM Community Bible Church

8:30 PM In A Scinto Minute

8:32 PM Bookends – 13th Anniversary Pts. 3&4

5/11/2017

Thursday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM TC City Council

7:30 AM Board of Education

9:20 AM In A Scinto Minute

9:22 AM Arbor Day: How To Measure Your Big Tree

9:30 AM UVMC: Home Care Services

9:56 AM Fashion For a Cause 2017

10:36 AM Library: Life in China

11:26 AM EPA: Aeration Maintenance

11:38 AM Bookends – 13th Anniversary Pts. 3&4

12:50 PM WACO: Tim Gaffney – The Wright Factory

1:53 PM Library: Car Care

2:47 PM Vets: Korean War Memories

3:47 PM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation and You

4:09 PM MCSWD: Boating Safety

4:30 PM MCSWD: Stormwater and Raingardens

5:00 PM Tipp Memories

6:30 PM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin

8:33 PM Monroe Township Meeting

5/12/2017

Friday 12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

6:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

9:00 AM TC City Council

10:30 AM MCSWD: Cover Crops

10:45 AM EPA: Dollars Down the Drain

11:09 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

11:24 AM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin

1:27 PM THS Graduation – 2016

2:46 PM Arts Council – Windows on Tippecanoe

3:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

4:30 PM Arts Council – Gluten Free

5:30 PM Tipp Memories

7:00 PM Board of Education

8:30 PM Fashion For A Cause – 2017

9:09 PM WACO: Bob Allen

10:13 PM DREAM: Spaghetti Dinner

10:44 PM Vets: Korean War Memories

5/13/2017

Saturday 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

8:18 AM In A Scinto Minute

8:20 AM WACO: Tim Gaffney – The Wright Factory

9:23 AM UVMC: Pastoral Care

10:07 AM Army News – A Closer Look, Engaging Africa

10:30 AM Monroe Township Meeting

12:00 PM MCSWD: Cover Crops

12:15 PM Board of Education

2:15 PM Bookends: #5 T. Harrison

3:05 PM UVMC: Stretching

3:22 PM EPA: Recycling 101

3:30 PM Public Domain Theater

6:00 PM Born Again

7:00 PM Donkey Ollies: Episode 10

7:30 PM Deeper Studies: First John Part 1

8:00 PM Let Us Study Together

9:00 PM TC City Council

10:30 PM Deeper Studies: First John Part 2

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

5/14/2017 8:30 AM In Search of the Lord’s Way

Sunday 9:00 AM Deeper Studies: First John Part 1

9:30 AM EPA: Tempest In A Channel

9:46 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

10:00 AM Community Bible Church

11:00 AM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”

12:03 PM Bookends – 13th Anniversary Pts. 3&4

1:15 PM Victorious Vision – Food Pyramid

2:00 PM Board of Education

4:00 PM Fashion For A Cause – 2017

4:40 PM UVMC: Pastoral Care

5:23 PM Vets: Roping Class 4 with Barry Goforth

6:00 PM Deeper Studies: First John Part 2

6:30 PM DREAM: Spaghetti Dinner 2017

7:01 PM AIG: Did God Create in 6 Literal Days?

7:30 PM Hist. Society: Tipp City Memories

8:34 PM Wandering With Woody # 7

9:00 PM Word Of Deliverance

11:00 PM Public Domain Theater

5/15/2017 6:00 AM PSAs, Message Board

Monday 6:58 AM In A Scinto Minute

7:00 AM Monroe Township Meeting

8:30 AM Senior Living: Speaker #2

9:20 AM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”

10:23 AM Library: Growing Native Ohio Plants

11:27 AM WACO: Bob Allen

12:31 PM Victorious Vision – Food Pyramid

1:18 PM MCSWD: Companion Gardening

1:35 PM Fashion For A Cause – 2017

2:15 PM Library: Civil War Presentation

3:15 PM Darla Darling: Episode 10

3:44 PM DREAM: Spaghetti Dinner 2017

4:15 PM Vets: Korean War Memories

5:13 PM Vets: U.S. Dept of Veteran Affairs History

6:04 PM Miami Co. Parks – Keepers of the Land

6:45 PM MCWSD: Cover Crops

7:00 PM St. John The Baptist Catholic

8:00 PM Outreach For Animals – Great White Sharks

8:36 PM Wall Builders – Foundations of American Gov’t

9:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

10:30 PM PSAs, Message Board

12:00 AM Public Domain Theater

5/16/2017 6:00 AM TC City Council

Tuesday 7:30 AM PSAs, Message Board

9:30 AM MCSWD: Backyard Conservation & You

9:52 AM EPA: Regional Ozone Action Program

10:25 AM EPA: Ohio EPA Mired In Tires

10:39 AM WACO: Bob Allen

11:43 AM Library: Art of Motion

11:51 AM TCAC: Todd Sonnastine

1:00 PM Monroe Township Meeting

2:30 PM WACO: Tim Gaffney “The Wright Factory”

3:33 PM Fashion For A Cause 2017

4:13 PM Wall Builders – Foundations of American Gov’t

4:37 PM Tipp Critters #6 – Ain’t Misbehaving

5:05 PM Historical Society – Underground RR Quilts

6:18 PM DREAM: Year In Review 2016

6:30 PM Arts Council – Gluten Free

7:30 PM Miami Co. Recovery Council – Heroin

9:33 PM Bookends – 13th Anniversary Pts. 3&4