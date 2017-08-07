Kraft Technology Group, LLC to Undergo International MSP & Cloud Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kraft Technology Group today announced that it will undergo the MSPAlliance’s MSP/Cloud Verify Program (MSPCV), the oldest certification for cloud computing and managed services. The MSPCV is based on the 10 control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & MSPs.



The MSPCV was the first certification created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry. Every certification comes with a written report with the entire process documented, validated and signed by a 3rd party accounting firm. The MSPCV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and used and accepted in 5 continents around the world.

“The MSPCV examination is a rigorous certification process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services,” said Charles Weaver, MSPAlliance CEO. “We are very proud to have Kraft Technology Group undertake this important milestone for cloud and MSPs.”

MSPCV was created, using a wide base of criteria, to certify cloud and Managed IT Solution Providers thereby ensuring that they have met and exceed well-established standards of excellence and client care.

Customers who select a company that is part of the MSPCV can also rest assured that their IT solution provider has met and exceeded the following standards dealing with:

Corporate Risk Management

Documentation

Service & Program Change Management

Event Management

Logical Security

Data privacy, security, and integrity

Physical security

Managed services SLA, reporting, and billing

Corporate health

Company is under constant external review from the MSPAlliance and the IT profession to continually maintain and improve standards of care.

“We see the MSPCV certification as a differentiator for Kraft Technology Group in the market. Our clients deserve to have the assurance we take the management of their I.T. operations seriously and that we are operating in a safe and secure manner,” said Don Baham, President of Kraft Technology Group.

ABOUT KRAFT TECHNOLOGY GROUP:

Kraft Technology Group, LLC (KTG) provides Computer Services, I.T. Security, Network Support and Managed I.T. Services in the greater Nashville area and beyond. Our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses headquartered in Tennessee to efficiently & securely utilize best of breed technology, so they can focus on reaching and exceeding their strategic goals.

KTG is celebrating its 25th year in operation this year. KTG is part of KraftCPAs family of companies who has been operating since 1958 and is a pillar of the Nashville area business community. For more information, visit https://www.kraftgrp.com/.

ABOUT MSPALLIANCE:

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs.

Today, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 cloud computing and manage service provider corporate members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit https://mspalliance.com/.

