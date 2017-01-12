Laguna Art-A-Fair hosts a Call for Artists Jury Day on Feb. 12, 2017

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Laguna Art-A-Fair announces a Call for Artists Jury Day on Sunday, February 12 with an opportunity to join one of California’s premier summer fine art festivals. Artists and artisans may enter three pieces of their original artwork along with a $40 jury fee from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.



Artwork pick-up and jury scores are provided from 4 – 4:30 p.m. with a complete prospectus available at http://art-a-fair.com/call-for-artists-2/.

For over 50 years the Laguna Art-A-Fair has enabled established and emerging artists to display their best creations to the tens of thousands of art-lovers that visit Laguna Beach each summer. This year’s festival runs from June 30 to September 3, 2017. Visitors can choose from a broad spectrum of affordable original fine art, crafts, and reproductions.

There are daily art workshop classes, frequent art demonstrations, and live entertainment on Thursdays through Sundays. Excellent cuisine and renowned margaritas are also available at Tivoli Too!, a restaurant retreat on the festival grounds.

Laguna Art-A-Fair

PO Box 547, Laguna Beach, CA 92652

Web: http://art-a-fair.com/ .

