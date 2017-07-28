LBA Ware Founder Lori Brewer Named to 2017 ‘Elite Women in Mortgage’ by Mortgage Professional America Magazine

MACON, Ga., July 28, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of automated compensation software and systems integration solutions for mortgage lending and retail banking, announced that Founder and President Lori Brewer has been honored as one of Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s 2017 “Elite Women in Mortgage.”



Brewer was recognized for her efforts to transform mortgage back-office operations through the development of integrated, automated solutions that eliminate repetitive, manual workflow, empowering lenders to maximize productivity and operational efficiency. LBA Ware’s flagship product CompenSafe is the industry’s first cloud-based software for automated loan originator (LO) commission and bonus compensation calculations, designed to help lenders manage multiple compensation plans while increasing efficiency, productivity and profitability.

“When I founded LBA Ware in 2008, my goal was to build technology that would solve the back-office operational challenges I was observing in the mortgage lending space, and calculating LO compensation was one of the first issues we decided to tackle,” Brewer said. “Today, CompenSafe has calculated more than $1 billion in compensation, saving our clients untold amounts of time and money. I am beyond thrilled with what LBA Ware has accomplished, and to be recognized personally for my efforts makes our success that much more satisfying.”

According to MPA, this year’s “Elite Women in Mortgage” rankings recognize, “women who have overcome obstacles and broken barriers to become some of the industry’s top professionals…record-breakers, innovators, mentors and trendsetters who inspire the success of their peers every day and are using their collective influence to change the face of America’s mortgage industry.”

To view the complete list of this year’s winners, visit https://issuu.com/keymedia/docs/mpam_10.03_elite_women_lr.

About LBA Ware:

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Macon, Ga., LBA Ware™ is a software development company transforming the way mortgage lenders make the American dream of homeownership a reality. As the self-proclaimed masters of problem solving, our mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that become essential to the way mortgage companies operate.

Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency.

For more information about LBA Ware and their software solutions, visit http://lbaware.com/.

