LBA Ware Included on 2017 HW TECH100

MACON, Ga., March 1, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of automated compensation software and system integration solutions, announced that it has been named to the 2017 HW TECH100™ list published by housing industry trade magazine HousingWire. This is the third consecutive year LBA Ware has been included on the HW TECH100.



“While the industry has been laser-focused on innovating the consumer-facing aspects of loan origination, improving behind-the-scenes elements can also have a transformative effect on the consumer experience,” said Lori Brewer, founder of LBA Ware. “The Achilles heel for so many mortgage lenders is redundant data entry, which inevitably results in massively inefficient, error-prone processes. Addressing this vulnerability through advanced systems integration and intelligent process automation is at the heart of LBA Ware’s mission. We are absolutely thrilled to have our efforts recognized by the HousingWire editorial staff by being included on the HW TECH100 list.”

“The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100 are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment,” said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. “These companies aren’t just taking part in the housing industry’s technological revolution; they’re leading it.”

The HW TECH100 recognizes the top 100 fintech companies that are driving housing technology innovation. LBA Ware was recognized for its ability to provide lenders a centralized system of record through its suite of cloud-based solutions, including CompenSafe™ and LOS Talker™.

“The companies in the 2017 HW TECH100 cover the entire mortgage finance spectrum. There’s hardly a corner of our industry that hasn’t been transformed in some way, either by fintech startups focusing on a specific software need or legacy companies evolving to compete in the new environment,” said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. “Now more than ever, these companies are delivering the innovation this industry needs to do its most important job: supporting the American Dream.”

To view the full list of winners, visit http://www.housingwire.com/articles/39311-the-2017-hw-tech100.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation’s most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company’s news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.

About LBA Ware:

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Macon, Ga., LBA Ware is a leading provider of mortgage and retail banking technology solutions. With over 25 lending-oriented applications still in operation today, LBA Ware provides cutting edge solutions that leverage automation and system integration to ease the pain points of repetitive manual workflow, empowering lenders to maximize productivity and operational efficiency. For more information about LBA Ware and their software solutions, visit http://lbaware.com.

News Source: LBA Ware

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lba-ware-included-on-2017-hw-tech100/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.