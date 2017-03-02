Lender Price Included on 2017 HW Tech 100 List by HousingWire Magazine

PASADENA, Calif., Mar 02, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Lender Price, the emerging leader in real-time, competitive mortgage analytics and product pricing & eligibility (PPE) solutions complete with full mobile functionality and advanced business intelligence, today announced it has been included in the 2017 HW TECH100 list published by housing industry trade magazine HousingWire.



"Innovation and market disruption, two of the ideals upon which Lender Price was founded, often go hand in hand," said Lender Price founder and CEO Dawar Alimi. "We are honored to have been included on the 2017 HW TECH100 list and will continue our efforts to empower lenders to make more informed decisions through real-time pricing analytics and increased transparency."



"The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100 are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment," said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. "These companies aren't just taking part in the housing industry's technological revolution; they're leading it."



The HW TECH100 recognizes the top 100 fintech companies that are driving housing technology innovation. HousingWire editors noted the breadth of innovative features Lender Price has incorporated in its solutions, including "built-in compliance checks, secondary marketing tools, margin management, pricing tier and compensation management, a wholesale and correspondent client portal, customized workflows and mobile functionality." The magazine also cited Lender Price's advanced analytics report, which allows users to search based on product scenarios and usage by originators, to determine what products are being locked more frequently and identify products that are being overlooked.



"The companies in the 2017 HW TECH100 cover the entire mortgage finance spectrum. There's hardly a corner of our industry that hasn't been transformed in some way, either by fintech startups focusing on a specific software need or legacy companies evolving to compete in the new environment," said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. "Now more than ever, these companies are delivering the innovation this industry needs to do its most important job: supporting the American Dream."



To view the full list of winners, visit http://www.housingwire.com/articles/39311-the-2017-hw-tech100.



About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.



About Lender Price:

Lender Price is a California-based big data technology innovator and developer of a real-time, competitive mortgage analytics and product pricing & eligibility (PPE) platform complete with full mobile functionality and unprecedented business intelligence. With Lender Price, wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, and credit unions can knowledgeably manage product pricing for all mortgage types: conforming, non-conforming, non-QM, and specialty loans. The PPE platform delivers innovative features that include: built-in compliance checks, capital market tools, margin management, lock desk, customized workflows and mobile functionality.



Lender Price allows lenders to focus on what they do best by removing the burden of technology development and management. For more information, visit http://lenderprice.com/ or send email to: Contact@LenderPrice.com.

