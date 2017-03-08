Level Funded Health Selected For Plug and Play Insurtech Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 8, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- LevelFunded Health is excited to announce that it was recently selected as one of the new top innovative insurance businesses by one of Silicon Valley’s most active venture group, Plug and Play.



The 12-week program connects promising start-ups, early and growth stage companies, to some of the world’s largest insurance corporations. The official corporate partners include Farmers Insurance, Maiden Re, Munich Re, Nationwide, The Hartford, Travelers, Aflac, USAA, AON and many more.

The selection process is vigorous. It begins with 1,000 companies and is then narrowed down to a final 25. Selection criteria are based on factors such as high growth, past proof of concept, current industry traction and products with the potential to be disruptive.

“This is not only a great honor for us, but an amazing opportunity as well. Having been selected into the final 25 we’re getting connected to industry powerhouses, which truly benefits our clients with expanded products, services and capabilities from major Fortune 1000 insurance companies,” Russ Carpel, CEO of LevelFunded Health, says.

In turn, these market leading companies can invest in new and innovative businesses that promise to enhance the insurance industry’s ability to deliver new products and services to clients.

Plug and Play scours the globe for companies that it can invest in and accelerate. And to date, it’s apparent that this venture group knows how to pick top entrepreneurs. Companies in its community have raised more than $3.5 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits that include Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal.

“Plug and Play clearly provides a platform where new companies and investors can thrive,” Carpel says.

About Plug and Play Tech Center:

Plug and Play Tech Center is a global investor and technology accelerator that specializes in growing tech startups. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., Plug and Play’s network includes more than 300 tech startups, 180 investors, and a community of leading universities and corporate partners.

For more information, visit: http://plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

About LevelFunded Health:

LevelFunded Health is a national, direct to employer wholesale benefits’ brokerage focused on level and self-insured benefit programs for small to mid-size employer groups. For businesses with employees ranging from 50 to 1,000, it can help to immediately save these businesses anywhere from $50,000 to $2 million per year on healthcare costs, while simultaneously improving benefits.

For more information, visit: http://www.levelfunded.com/.

* LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/17-s2p-LevelFunded-Health-300dpi.jpg

Media Contact:

Russell Carpel

of LevelFunded.com

+1-312-719-9028

russ@levelfunded.com

News Source: LevelFunded Health

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/level-funded-health-selected-for-plug-and-play-insurtech-program/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.