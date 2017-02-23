Long-Term Care Leader ACSIA Partners Raises $15,220 to Help ‘Kill the Wicked Witch of Alzheimer’s’

SEATTLE, Wash., Feb 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A colorful event brightened a long-term care convention on January 14 at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel. Over 100 participants wore purple capes as "wizards" to help "kill the wicked witch of Alzheimer's," the mind-robbing disease that afflicts millions. Their company, ACSIA Partners, is one of America's largest long-term care insurance agencies.



The gala gathering raised $15,220 for the Alzheimer's Association, which supports research and services to combat Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.



This is the second year that ACSIA Partners has supported the Alzheimer's Association. They raised a similar amount last year at their conference in Austin, Texas.



Why is the company so concerned with Alzheimer's?



"It's one of the biggest reasons people need long-term care," says Denise Gott, CEO. "According to the Society of Actuaries, about 25 percent of LTC insurance claims are due to the disease. And one in nine Americans age 65 and older are afflicted, according to the Alzheimer's Association. And the rate jumps to one in three for those 85 and older. That's huge."



This puts a big burden on American households. "Families must be prepared to care for those who, for mental reasons, can no longer care for themselves," Gott points out. "It's a serious national issue."



"We're proud to contribute to the Alzheimer's Association," says Gott. "We're also glad we can make a difference directly, through our company's services."



When the disease advances, a loved one may forget where they are or when to eat, or have trouble going to the bathroom, Gott points out. "Family members must care for them personally unless a long-term care financial solution is in place -- some way of paying for professional caregiving."



A sound plan can ease the burden, which can include lifestyle stresses and diminished earning capacity.



