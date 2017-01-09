Long-Term Care Leader ACSIA Partners Will Help ‘Kill the Wicked Witch of Alzheimer’s’

SEATTLE, Wash., Jan 09, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, ACSIA Partners, a national long-term care insurance agency based in Kirkland, Wash., will join the fight against Alzheimer's disease. As part of its three-day annual conference, the company will host a fundraiser on behalf of the Alzheimer's Association, which seeks a cure for the debilitating disease.



The gala event, on January 14, will be held at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel. The company has hundreds of agents nationwide, all invited to the conference. Those attending the gala will don purple capes as "Wizards of Alzheimer's" to highlight the need to "kill the wicked witch." Media representatives are welcome.



Last year, the company raised thousands of dollars for the Alzheimer's Association. "We aim to raise thousands again this year," says Denise Gott, CEO.



Why the company's interest in Alzheimer's?



"It's simple," says Gott. "The disease has become a leading reason care is needed."



* About one in four long-term care insurance claims are due to Alzheimer's, according to the Society of Actuaries.



* Alzheimer's or another form of dementia afflicts one in nine Americans age 65 and older, and one in three age 85 and older, according to the Alzheimer's Association.



"It's a real threat to most families," says Gott. "At some point Alzheimer's sufferers may need help eating, moving around, or going to the bathroom. Unless their loved ones are prepared to help them do such things, they need savings or insurance to hire professionals. Our mission is to educate Americans about their options."



"Eventually," Gott adds, "we'd like to knock the disease stone dead. In the meantime, we can help people live better lives in spite of it."



