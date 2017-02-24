MARCH 25th: Robotics, Collegiate Clash, and Dayton, OH Manufacturing

When An Event is More Than A Game

The Collegiate Clash robotics competition takes place on March 25th, 2017 at Ohio Northern University. It’s going to be an amazing event, and it’s much more than a game – the science, technology, engineering, and math involved are all part of the future of Dayton, OH manufacturing.

Robotics in Modern Manufacturing

Many countries have already invested heavily in robotics for their manufacturing enterprises. This Wall Street Journal article gives some interesting statistics about where US robotics ranked within the last two years, and which countries were still relying on hand-labor.

Here’s an excerpt from the article:

….investing in robots and using them effectively will be a price of staying in the global manufacturing game….

Make It A Road Trip – Go Girls!

Ohio Northern University is less than 2 hours north of Dayton. Admission is free, although the organizers would love for each attendee to make a $5.00 donation if possible. Keep up with the news about Collegiate Clash at this Facebook page.

How about a group of young women engineers or high school girls attending the event together? Especially if you’re not sure yet that engineering and robotics are part of your future, this might be the perfect way to attend.

Get More Info About Robotics

Can’t attend the event? Check out the robotics training through Sinclair Community College and the Miami Valley Career Technical Center that will be available soon. We’ll have more information for you in an upcoming post!

