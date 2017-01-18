Maria Chambers, IACCP, Promoted to Chief Compliance Officer at Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors

Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors, NEW YORK, Maria Chambers IACCP, compliance oversight, Jan 18, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Klingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors (KFWA), a leading wealth management firm with more than $3 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce that Maria Chambers, Vice President, has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer at the firm. Ms. Chambers' responsibilities include administering KFWA's compliance program, overseeing day to day compliance needs, maintaining and developing compliance policies, procedures and processes.



"Maria provides proactive insights regarding the complex issues our clients may face. Her in-depth expertise and dedication to providing compliance oversight helps us deliver the highest level of client service and reporting," said Kenneth D. Pollinger, CEO and Co-Chairman of KFWA.



Ms. Chambers joined KFWA in 2014 as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer with broad-based experience in investment management compliance. Before joining KFWA, she was a Vice President and Senior Compliance Officer at Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, where she and her team were responsible for investment guidelines and trade compliance, compliance risk assessment, overseeing annual review and testing, as well as mutual fund reporting and functioning as a general resource to investment management personnel.



Prior to that, Ms. Chambers was a Compliance Officer at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, overseeing the compliance program for the firm's ultra-high net worth custom separately managed account and wrap account platforms, representing compliance in the strategic acquisitions of advisers and managing a team responsible for the North American compliance risk assessment and testing program and sub-adviser oversight.



Ms. Chambers holds the Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP) designation. She graduated cum laude from Fordham University with a B.A. in Economics, a minor in Philosophy and a Certificate in Business Administration. She was also inducted into Fordham's Beta Rho Chapter of the National Honor Society.



