McWhirter Realty Partners Announces 15-percent Growth in 2016

ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 19, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — McWhirter Realty Partners, a comprehensive real estate services firm offering brokerage, property management and development services, today announced a significant increase in business during 2016, realizing 15 percent growth over 2015.



“We were able to take advantage of the continued growth in real estate markets such as land, investment sales and property management,” said Barry E. McWhirter, President and CEO.

McWhirter Realty Partners also announces that Wes Allen has joined the company as a broker who brings immeasurable experience in retail brokerage and management – an area where McWhirter Realty Partners already has a significant history of success. McWhirter acquired the property management agreements of six retail centers across Atlanta with the addition of Allen.

“We have worked with Wes for years in the industry and always respected his track record of achievement with retail and commercial brokerage, management and acquisition,” said McWhirter. “He compliments our strategic plan to grow the company and we are glad he’s joined our team.”

The company serves the 20-county area of metro Atlanta and neighboring southeastern states.

About McWhirter Realty Partners:

Founded in 1981, McWhirter Realty Partners has established itself as a leading real estate services firm averaging more than 200 sale and lease transactions representing in excess of $150 million in real estate volume. McWhirter Realty Partners focuses on brokerage, property management and development services with expertise in industrial, office, retail, medical and land sales throughout the United States.

The company consistently ranks as a Top Ten Producer as recognized by the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors. McWhirter Realty Partners is located at 300 Galleria Parkway, Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Learn more: http://www.mcwrealty.com/.

News Source: McWhirter Realty Partners

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mcwhirter-realty-partners-announces-15-percent-growth-in-2016/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.