Mesa Public Schools (AZ) Expands Edupoint Synergy Solution to Include Online Registration

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, has been selected by Mesa Public Schools to implement the company’s Synergy Online Registration solution. Synergy Online Registration will augment Mesa’s existing implementation of the fully-integrated Synergy Education Platform, which includes Synergy Student Information System (SIS), TeacherVUE Portal With Gradebook, Synergy Special Education, the ParentVUE and StudentVUE portals, and Synergy Technology Development Toolkit.



Mesa Public Schools serves almost 64,000 students across 82 schools in Mesa, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

Synergy Online Registration works seamlessly with other Synergy modules to streamline school registration and re-enrollment for parents and district staff. The module’s intuitive web interface makes it easy for parents to enter their child’s information whenever and wherever they find it most convenient. Online registration and re-enrollment dramatically reduce the need for district staff to manually enter and update student data, and eliminate the cost and inconvenience of printing and distributing registration packets and re-enrollment forms.

Synergy Online Registration is highly flexible, enabling districts to collect user-defined data, add or hide screens, add instructions to screens, and translate screens into more than 20 languages to accommodate diverse populations.

“For a large school district like Mesa, moving new student registration and re-enrollment to the web with Synergy Online Registration can translate into substantial time and cost savings,” said Bob Weathers, Founder & CEO of Edupoint. “Our most recent Synergy release has added extensive customization options for online registration, significantly extending the module’s capabilities and adding value for districts of all sizes.

“Mesa’s selection of Synergy Online Registration aligns with the dramatic uptick in adoptions we have seen in recent months, both in Arizona and across the country. As an Arizona company and the leading SIS provider in the state, we are pleased to see Arizona’s largest school district using our online registration solution.”

Synergy Online Registration serves more than 1.5 million students nationwide.

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower all K-12 stakeholders with the tools they need to improve student achievement. The fully-integrated Synergy® Education Platform includes Synergy® SIS, the most powerful K-12 student information system available today, Synergy® LMS, an all-in-one learning and assessment platform, and Synergy® SE, a comprehensive special education data management system.

Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support more than 3.75 million students.

Learn more: http://www.edupoint.com/.

*PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0816s2p-synergy-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Synergy Online Registration.

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mesa-public-schools-az-expands-edupoint-synergy-solution-to-include-online-registration/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.