Micro-Needling: Frequently Asked Questions

Although forms of this cosmetic procedure have existed since 1995, micro-needling has gained increased popularity over the years due to its variety of beauty-enhancing benefits. While examining your options, no doubt many questions arise over what sets this procedure apart from other cosmetic treatments. Even before you schedule your consultation with your plastic surgeon, consider these frequently asked questions.

What is Micro-Needling?

Using very small needles, this procedure produces small, limited injuries that stimulate an increased production of collagen, a structural protein that creates firm, plump skin. The mild, minimally invasive injuries created by this treatment are therapeutic and produce powerful skin benefits.

What Benefits does this Procedure Have?

This treatment has the potential for remedying or reducing many skin conditions such as scars, wrinkles, stretch marks, and hyperpigmentation. Because its effects are so varied, micro-needling is a wonderful alternative for patients with a wide variety of undesirable skin defects. Rather than enduring a host of procedures or treatments, many patients have found the answer to various skin conditions with micro-needling.

Is This Procedure Unpleasant?

This procedure in minimally invasive and most patients do not report many negative side-effects. However, some residual tenderness and redness is expected following the treatment. By following some important post-procedure guidelines, any unpleasant side effects are noticeably reduced or avoided altogether.

Avoid direct sunlight. Depending on the intensity of your treatment, you should avoid extended periods in sunlight from anywhere between 2 to 7 days.

Avoid applying irritating skin care products. Any products containing alcohol or glycolic/salicylic acid will badly irritate skin following a micro-needling treatment.

Avoid touching or picking at your skin. Some irritation and itchiness is normal, but this will worsen if you touch your skin too much.

Avoid or carefully monitor any makeup or cosmetic products you use. Because the skin’s absorption is greatly increased following a treatment, skin care products such as makeup should generally be avoided. At the very least, always check each product with your plastic surgeon to ensure it is safe to use on your skin following a treatment.

How Do I prepare for My Treatment?

Planning your micro-needling treatment begins at your consultation with a trusted plastic surgeon. This appointment is crucial and your doctor will carefully outline the steps to prepare for your treatment. Some common preparation steps include:

Avoiding direct sun exposure 24 hours prior to the treatment

Learning what medications to avoid before the procedure

How much fluids to drink to ensure hydration for the procedure

What comfort measures to use to minimize any normal discomfort

Micro-needling has changed the lives of many who have suffered from unpleasant skin conditions. Although this treatment is safe and powerful, many avoid it due to confusion or unfounded worries. By arriving at your first consultation with a good idea of what to expect, you ensure a safe, positive treatment. For more information or to schedule your first appointment, please contact us today!

