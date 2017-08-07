Mid America Mortgage COO Kara Lamphere Recognized as Leading Female Mortgage Professional by HousingWire, Mortgage Professional

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 7, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kara Lamphere has been honored by two mortgage industry media outlets for her contributions to both Mid America and the industry at large.



“I can’t say enough good things about Kara Lamphere,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Her expertise, drive and determination have been instrumental to Mid America Mortgage’s success in advancing our internal and external digital mortgage initiatives, and I am beyond thrilled that she has been recognized for her efforts.”

2017 HousingWire Women of Influence:

Lamphere was one of 50 female mortgage industry professionals selected for the 2017 “Women of Influence.” She was recognized for her role in leading Mid America’s roll out of its eMortgage initiative and eCorrespondent division. In its profile on Lamphere, HousingWire stated, “Lamphere provides leadership across broad areas, including risk, marketing, complaints, fair lending and other regulatory guidelines.”

The list, which is in its seventh year, includes representatives from every sector of the housing economy, and winners are chosen by the HousingWire editorial staff based on tangible accomplishments over a 12-month period. This year’s honorees had to demonstrate excellence within their organization as well as industry-wide influence via speaking panels, published works, mentorship and volunteer work.

“As the mortgage industry continues to do the right thing — increase diversity in the workforce — the housing finance business will likewise keep moving from strength to strength,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “The progress is undeniable; as the number of influential women in housing grows so does our recognition for the Influential Women of Housing. Our list is bigger and better than ever.”

“It’s exciting to see the talent represented in this year’s Women of Influence winners. These dynamic women represent every part of the mortgage ecosystem and their achievements are vital to the mission of expanding homeownership,” Sarah Wheeler, HousingWire Magazine Editor, said. “HousingWire is thrilled to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments as they build better operations, solutions and companies.”

For the full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/40821-women-of-influence-2017.

2017 Mortgage Professional America Elite Women in Mortgage:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) also honored Lamphere for her work with Mid America’s eMortgage and eCorrespondent programs. In its profile on Lamphere, the magazine noted that her efforts in these areas, “translated to reduced turnaround times and improved profitability for originators and correspondents.”

Per MPA, the “Elite Women in Mortgage” rankings recognize, “women who have overcome obstacles and broken barriers to become some of the industry’s top professionals…record-breakers, innovators, mentors and trendsetters who inspire the success of their peers every day and are using their collective influence to change the face of America’s mortgage industry.”

To see the full list of this year’s winners, visit https://issuu.com/keymedia/docs/mpam_10.03_elite_women_lr.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, most recently with its adoption of electronic mortgage closings (eClosings) and promissory notes (eNotes). We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners, and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans.

Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join its growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service.

Additional information about Mid America Mortgage, Inc. can be found on the company’s website at http://www.midamericamortgage.com/about/.

*Photo Credit: Jason Gilmore, J&J Studio

