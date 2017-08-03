Mid America Mortgage Promotes Kara Lamphere to Chief Operating Officer

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 3, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today it has promoted former Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Correspondent Lending Kara Lamphere to Chief Operating Officer (COO).



“Kara Lamphere is a tremendous asset to Mid America Mortgage and has been essential to Mid America’s ability to execute eClosings and eNotes in our retail and TPO channels. She has also lead Mid America’s efforts to help brokers make the successful transition to mortgage bankers through our eCorrespondent division,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Having already played such a key role in our operations, Kara was the natural choice for our COO, and we have no doubt that she will continue to drive operational excellence and growth for Mid America in this new role.”

Prior to re-joining Mid America mortgage in December 2016, Lamphere was employed at CMG Financial, serving as senior vice president of compliance, and later adding the role of managing correspondent lending operations. She also served as Chief Compliance Officer at Mid America Mortgage from July 2012 to July 2014.

In addition, Lamphere has also held senior-level positions with numerous other financial institutions. As Senior Vice President of Compliance at CMG Financial, she was responsible for the oversight of six critical areas within the organization: Compliance, Quality Control, Fraud, Internal Audit, Counterparty Relations, and Correspondent Operations. She was also tasked with developing policies, procedures, training, analysis, and other related responsibilities and successfully managed a team of over 50 people through teamwork and communication.

As Vice President of Compliance for PrimeLending, Lamphere managed Prime’s compliance program, providing her direct expertise and leadership in Compliance Risk, Marketing, Consumer Complaints and Complaint Analysis, Auditing and Testing, and the full oversight of State Compliance Program. She was also integral in developing PrimeLending’s training, policies and procedures, and product development.

“Mid America has been at the forefront of the push towards fully electronic mortgages, and to have played a role in that effort has been both challenging and rewarding,” Lamphere said. “As COO, I am excited for the opportunity to challenge myself further in the industry and to aid Mid America in its continued success.”

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, most recently with its adoption of electronic mortgage closings (eClosings) and promissory notes (eNotes). We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners, and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans.

