Midwest Fuel Injection ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 Certification

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 21, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Midwest Fuel Injection of Bolingbrook, Ill., a supplier and remanufacturer of diesel fuel injection components, announced today they have successfully completed both the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certification and upgrade audits, becoming among the first businesses in the country to successfully implement the rigorous standards of the latest versions.



Eric Wade, General Manager and ISO Management Representative, made the internal announcement at the company’s Bolingbrook, Ill. headquarters on December 21, 2016. “After a year of preparation, we believe the new certifications emphasize our ongoing commitment to a quality and environmental management program. We are proud to be among the first companies to move from the previous standards to those published in September of 2015.”

The ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 are the latest revision of the world’s most widely applied international standard on quality and environmental management systems. Companies worldwide adhere to this standard to demonstrate to their customers that their products and services maintain the highest quality at all times.

Steve Barfoot, President of Advantage International Registrar and the Registrar of Midwest Fuel Injection, congratulated Midwest Fuel Injection. Barfoot added, “The intense efforts of Mr. Wade and the entire staff of Midwest Fuel Injection were apparent in achieving a successful audit. We are proud to be associated with a company like Midwest Fuel Injection.”

“Completing the process before year-end was a goal of Eric’s and our Quality Team,” said Ben Seidel, CEO of the Seidel Diesel Group. “Clearly, the new standards are more customer and environmentally focused.”

About Midwest Fuel Injection:

Midwest Fuel Injection is a part of The Seidel Diesel Group and is also comprised of Metro Fuel Injection Service, Pacific Fuel Injection Service, International Fuel Injection, Action Truck Parts and the Diesel Service Center. Founded in 1981, the Seidel Diesel group has grown to 13 operating entities in seven (7) states.

The Seidel Diesel Group has established itself as a leading supplier of Diesel Fuel Injection Components in the United States, offering an extensive line of Turbochargers, Pumps, Injectors, Fuel Additives and a broad range of ancillary diesel engine components.

More information: http://www.midwestfuelinjection.com/.

The Seidel Diesel Group is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

