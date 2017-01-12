Millbrae School District Expands Synergy Solution to Include Online Registration and Assessment

MILLBRAE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2017 (SEND2PRESSS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, has been selected by Millbrae School District (MSD) to implement the company’s Synergy Online Registration and Synergy Assessment solutions, and the Inspect® Item Bank from Key Data Systems that works seamlessly with Synergy Assessment. MSD is located in San Mateo County in the San Francisco Bay Area.



These modules will augment the district’s current implementation of Synergy Education Platform, which includes Synergy Student Information System, Master Schedule Builder, the ParentVUE® and StudentVUE® web portals and mobile apps, and the TeacherVUE® Portal with gradebook. All Synergy modules are fully integrated across the platform and provide real-time information to stakeholders.

“Synergy Online Registration is going to help with accuracy and save us a lot of time,” said Frank Lagomarsino, Technology Specialist for MSD. “It will help with our workflow tremendously to have parents and guardians enter the registration information online rather than having our staff input the data manually from hand-written forms. Synergy Assessment, with the Inspect Item Bank, will allow increased control and more choices than the system we previously used to manage assessment data. Furthermore, the Item Bank will help us get up and running sooner than past years. Previously, our students were taking tests on bubble sheets and teachers had to enter each student’s score manually into our system. Now students will be taking assessments within the StudentVUE portal and the scores will automatically show up in their teacher’s gradebook. The process will be much more streamlined as a result.”

“We are pleased to provide these additional Synergy modules to Millbrae School District,” said Bob Weathers, Founder & CEO of Edupoint. “With Synergy Online Registration, Synergy Assessment, and the Inspect Item Bank, Millbrae will benefit not only from the greater ease of use that comes with simplified processes, but also from the full integration that enables data to flow seamlessly and in real time between Synergy Education Platform modules from where it is entered to where it needs to go. We look forward to our continued partnership with Millbrae.”

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower all K-12 stakeholders with the tools they need to improve student achievement. The fully-integrated Synergy® Education Platform includes Synergy® SIS, the most powerful K-12 student information system available today, Synergy® LMS, an all-in-one learning and assessment platform, and Synergy® SE, a comprehensive special education data management system. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support more than 3.5 million students.

More information: http://www.Edupoint.com/.

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/16-0126-edupoint-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/millbrae-school-district-expands-synergy-solution-to-include-online-registration-and-assessment/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.