Minster Bank Names Neth as Vice President Retail Banking

Minster Bank has named Scott Neth as Vice President Retail Banking. Neth will be overseeing all of the Bank’s branch operations, its retail and mortgage lending functions, and call center. In addition, he will also direct deposit generation activity for the Bank.

Neth brings to Minster Bank 15 years of banking experience, most recently serving as a regional vice president for a regional bank. In addition to Neth’s years of experience, he holds an MBA from Tiffin University and earned his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University.

He resides in Lima with his wife Erin and three children. Neth has been active in a variety of community and church activities including serving on various boards.

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $459 million and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.