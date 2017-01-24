Mortgage Capital Trading’s COO Phil Rasori to Speak on Secondary Marketing Panel at Independent Mortgage Bankers Conference

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Independent Mortgage Bankers Conference (IMBC) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing technology firm, announced that its COO, Philip Rasori, will speak on a panel session on the subject of investor base optimization.

About the Panel:

Growing your business ultimately means finding outlets for the variety of products you offer to borrowers. But what is the right number of investors? More importantly, how can you manage your investor base to ensure the best execution over the long term? Learn from a panel of experts on the art of optimizing your investor base and maintaining balance between the quality and quantity of your relationships.

Speakers:

Phil Rasori, Chief Operating Officer, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT).

John M. Hedlund, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, AmeriHome Mortgage Company.

David Battany, EVP, Capital Markets, Guild Mortgage Company.

Session Information:

Topic: Optimizing Your Investor Base

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Time: 2:45 p.m. – 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Location: La Quinta Palm Springs Hotel, Fiesta Ballroom 2.

MCT will be holding meetings with interested lenders while at the conference. Contact the company to arrange a discussion time at (619) 543-5111

About Phil Rasori:

Mr. Rasori is a recognized thought-leader in capital markets operations within the mortgage banking community. His areas of expertise include complex financial modeling, computational dynamics, and linear programming for operational optimization. He developed the ground-breaking mortgage pipeline hedging algorithms that form the foundation of MCT’s HALO Program today. He has also pioneered several metrics that have become standard industry parlance, including “beta pull-through” factors.

In addition to banking clients, Mr. Rasori has consulted with GSE agencies and the U.S. Government on hedging best practices for community banks. Mr. Rasori has functionally led MCT operations since 2005 and ascended to his current role as COO in 2007. He is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and holds a B.S. in Management Science.

About MCT:

Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) is a capital markets-focused risk management and advisory services company providing independent analysis, training, hedging strategy and loan sale execution support to clients engaged in the secondary mortgage market. Founded in San Diego, California in May 2001, the company has expanded to include field sales and support offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco and Charlotte.

MCT is a recognized leader in the industry and currently supports more than 150 clients on the HALO (Hedging And Loan sales Optimization) Program. The company also develops and supports MCTlive!™, an award-winning real-time, trading and best-execution secondary marketing platform. MCT’s LockCentral™ is the industry’s largest outsourced centralized lock desk service. In addition, MCT offers a suite of tools and supporting guidance for MSR needs.

For more information, visit http://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

