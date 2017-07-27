Mortgage Professional America Names Altavera Mortgage Services’ Jennifer Fountain a 2017 Elite Woman in Mortgage

DENVER, Colo., July 27, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Altavera Mortgage Services (Altavera), a Computershare company and leading provider of outsourced residential mortgage origination services, today announced that Senior Vice President of Due Diligence Jennifer Fountain has been named one of Mortgage Professional America’s 2017 Elite Women in Mortgage. Fountain was recognized as a distinguished expert in the areas of credit and underwriting policy, operations, due diligence, management and training.



“I know Jennifer to be an unrivaled expert in the fields of mortgage credit risk and due diligence,” said Debora Aydelotte, Altavera’s chief operating officer and 2014 Elite Woman in Mortgage. “She has played a transformative role both at Altavera, where she built our closed-loan file review service from the ground up, and in the mortgage industry as a whole, where she has left an indelible mark over the course of her 30-year career.”

“It’s a privilege to be honored among such an influential and experienced field of industry peers,” said Fountain. “The challenge of helping loan conduits, aggregators and investors transact their business with total confidence in loan quality and consistency is both a source of personal motivation and a driver of the continuing evolution and innovation of Altavera’s service offerings.”

Each year, the Mortgage Professional America (MPA) Elite Women in Mortgage list recognizes influential women leaders in the mortgage industry. For a full list of honorees, visit http://www.mpamag.com/rankings/elite-women-2017.

About Altavera:

Altavera is a leading provider of outsourced residential mortgage origination and due diligence review services. Its SAFE Act-compliant staff of seasoned, U.S.-based fulfillment specialists helps clients streamline operations, minimize costs and achieve faster cycle times for greater customer satisfaction and profitability. Altavera’s fully customizable closed-loan file review services enable investors and aggregators to reduce risk and make better-informed decisions. Based in Denver, Colorado, Altavera is a Computershare company.

For more information, visit http://www.altavera.com.

About Computershare Limited:

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialize in corporate trust, bankruptcy, class action and utility administration, and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world’s leading organizations use us to streamline and maximize the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers. Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 16,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.computershare.com.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry profesisonals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter.

For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

