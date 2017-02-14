MostFit and Power Systems will Feature Core Hammer and SYN Ring Demonstrations at the 2017 IHRSA Conference

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On March 9 and 10, MostFit will join more than 350 fitness equipment and technology exhibitors from around the world to network and meet with thousands of health club operators at the IHRSA Annual International Trade Show and Convention in Los Angeles.



“We are looking forward to sharing our products and education with club, gym and studio owners, and working closely with our exclusive distributor, Power Systems, at the show,” says MostFit Owner, Andrew Gavigan.

Andrew and his team of trainers will be demonstrating exercises and movements derived from their education and programming at Booth 753 on an ongoing basis during Trade Show hours.

MostFit will also hold a Functional Training Early Morning Workout in the booth on Friday, March 10 at 6:30 a.m., and Power Systems will hold a Functional Training Workout Friday March 10 at 7:30 a.m. that includes the Core Hammer. Power Systems will also be holding product demonstrations in their booth #1023.

During Trade Show hours, attendees will receive 15-percent off plus free shipping of all MostFit products at the MostFit and Power Systems booths.

MOSTFIT PRODUCTS INCLUDE:

The MostFit Core Hammer is a first of its kind, finally making sledgehammer workouts possible without the tire. The Core Hammer is designed just like a sledgehammer, but the head is round and composed of solid urethane, providing the right amount of rebound so the user can establish a rhythm that exactly mimics traditional sledgehammer swings. This means that sledgehammer workouts can now be done anywhere…in a park, gym, Crossfit box or at home and multiple users can workout together in small spaces with the Core Hammer, which fits in nicely with MostFit’s mantra of helping the user be the “Most Fit” they can be – anywhere, any time.

The MostFit SYN Rings allow the user to suspend weight plates or kettlebells from an Olympic weightlifting bar creating instability; forcing the user to engage more core and stability muscles and increase overall strength. The rings allow the weight plates to move in all directions, including forward, back, side-to-side, up-and-down and in circular motions. Portable and easy to store, the SYN Rings can go with you anywhere, fit in a drawer or small spot on the functional training zone floor.

About MostFit:

Founded by trainer Andrew Gavigan MostFit strives to provide unique, effective, and efficient products to the fitness community in an effort to make optimum performance more accessible. Accessibility is the key to success for athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels. MostFit’s line of functional fitness accessories make tried methods and techniques simpler and more accessible. Learn more: http://most-fit.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrew Gavigan

805-415-7493

Andrew [at] most-fit.com

