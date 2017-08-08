MostFit to Hold 2017 ‘Pushups for Puppies’ Fitness Fundraiser for Southern California Animal Rescue Organization

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 8, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MostFit Founder and Owner, Andrew Gavigan, will hold the 6th annual “Pushups for Puppies” workout event to benefit L.A.-based animal rescue organization, Shelter Transport Animal Rescue Team (“START”; http://startrescue.org/). The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at The Balboa Sports Center in Encino (see Event details below).



All of the proceeds – one hundred percent – from “Pushups for Puppies” will benefit START to support the rescue and transport of dogs from high euthanasia shelters in Southern California to safe havens in the Pacific Northwest, where they are re-homed.

This year, MostFit will partner with our friends Marc, Younjee and The RKR Charitable Fund (“RKR”) to fund an entire transport of animals on START’s recently renovated transport vehicle, affectionately nicknamed The Beast. The Beast can transport approximately 90–100 animals at a time and the cost to save the life of each animal is approximately $65.00. RKR has agreed to match all donations made to START in connection with Pushups for Puppies up to $6,000.

“We held our first ‘Pushups for Puppies’ fitness fundraiser in 2012 with the goal of raising enough money to provide safe-haven for a handful of at-risk dogs,” said Andrew Gavigan of MostFit. “This year, together with RKR Charitable, we have already received a commitment to fund an entire START transport in September and we are hoping to raise as much additional money as possible to support the many great things that our friends at START are doing – their efforts truly give these wonderful animals ‘a new lease on life.’”

The event consists of a one-hour, moderate and family-friendly workout hosted by some of L.A.’s leading trainers and yoga instructors. Each year Pushups for Puppies gets bigger and raises more money for START – it’s a fun workout and great time to support a worthy cause.

EVENT DETAILS:

The Event: “Pushups for Puppies” 2017.

Date/Time: Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Balboa Sports Center; 17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino, CA 91316.

Proceeds: 100-percent of all monies raised will go to START Rescue.

Workout – The workout class is suitable for ALL fitness levels:

Arrive 10 minutes early.

Bring a mat or towel and water.

Children are welcome and can participate for free.

Dogs are welcome.

$15 suggested donation (cash or check).

Trainers:

Andrew Gavigan – MostFit

Erin Fukuda – Yoga Therapy and Fitness

Lisa Brinton – Head Coach Orange Theory Fitness, Westlake, Calif.

Alex Ellis – aewellness.com.

HOW TO HELP:

You do not have to attend the Pushups for Puppies workout to support the Event and START. Animal lovers, fitness fanatics and other interested parties can purchase one or more seats on the START bus for $65 per seat by visiting START’s website (http://startrescue.org) and clicking on the link “Our Transports” (http://startrescue.org/rescue-bus/) – please be sure to enter “Pushups for Puppies” in the comments section.

After the Transport, donors who have purchased a seat will receive a photo, name, breed, and background of the dog they have saved.

About START:

Shelter Transport Animal Rescue Team (START) is a 501(c)(3) entity (Federal Tax ID#: 45-4258426). All donations to START are tax deductible. START was awarded platinum status for their commitment to transparency by GuideStar Charity Navigator. To date, START has transported over 8,600 animals to new lives!

About MostFit:

Founded by Andrew Gavigan in 2011, MostFit LLC provides unique, effective and efficient products to the fitness community to make optimum performance more accessible. MostFit firmly believes that accessibility is the key component to success for athletes and fitness enthusiasts at all levels. To that end, MostFit strives to make all aspects of fitness enjoyable and approachable, empowering individuals to be the “most fit” they can be. Learn more: https://most-fit.com/.

