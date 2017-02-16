National Mortgage Professional Magazine Lists Global DMS as a 2017 Top Mortgage Company to Work For

LANSDALE, Pa., Feb 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based compliant valuation management software, announced that it was named to National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine's annual "Top 100 Mortgage Employers" list for 2017.



The winners were arrived at based on what's called the Mortgage Company Employer Score (MECS), which takes into account and scores various areas of the business in order to compile the list. NMP readers are polled using the following criteria: corporate culture; compensation; speed; day-to-day management; internal communications; training resources; marketing support; long-term strategy; innovation; technology; and industry participation.



"We are excited to be recognized by National Mortgage Professional magazine as a Top 100 Mortgage Employer for 2017," commented Vladimir Bien-Aime, president and CEO of Global DMS. "Since our inception in 1999, Global DMS' success has largely been predicated on the dedication, passion and ingenuity of our employees."



NMP is one of the mortgage industry's leading go-to sources for extensive news coverage. The magazine covers the complete gamut of the mortgage industry that includes residential lending, commercial lending, reverse mortgages, origination, compliance, secondary marketing, servicing, settlement, technology, trending, and more.



About Global DMS:



Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions catering to lenders, servicers, AMCs, appraisers and other real estate entities. The company's solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.



The company's solutions include its eTrac valuation management platform, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS), AMC State Regulations, ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile), and AMCmatch.com.



For more information, visit the company's web site at http://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.



