National Mortgage Professional Magazine Names MCT’s Chris Anderson to its 2016 Top 40 Under 40 List

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), an industry leading hedge advisory firm and developer of MCTlive!™, the award-winning secondary marketing software suite, announced that its chief administrative officer, Chris Anderson, has been honored by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine’s 2016 on its “Top 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40 List.”



Now in its seventh year, NMP says that the list is comprised of mortgage professionals under the age of 40, as voted by their peers, who are accomplished individuals that exemplify professionalism, perseverance, leadership, excellence, and more — in their respective areas of expertise within the mortgage industry. NMP received numerous nominations this year, awarding 40 winners and placing another 40 on the mortgage professionals to watch list.

Mr. Anderson joined MCT in 2012 as a division manager charged with organizing and building MCT’s newly formed Outsourced Lock Desk Division. In 2013, after successfully growing the Lock Desk Division and establishing it as the industry standard for outsourced lock desk services, he was promoted to the executive management team as a senior vice president focused on supporting the rapid growth of MCT’s client base.

In his new role, Anderson developed new automations and integrations with various mortgage technology providers, implemented new compliance and third party vendor governance programs, created new staff training and ongoing education programs and ensured that staffing levels continued to grow in pace with MCT’s ever expanding client base to ensure the MCT’s clients continued to receive the exceptional customer service for which MCT is known.

His increasing contributions to MCT were recognized when he was promoted to his current role as chief administrative officer. Mr. Anderson currently oversees MCT’s Lock Desk Division, IT and Programming Division, and Business Operations Division.

“It is an honor to be recognized with such an accomplished group of my peers,” said Anderson. “While recognition such as this is always welcome, it truly is a reflection of the great team that I have the good fortune to work with every day at MCT.”

MCT’s COO, Phil Rasori, has also been honored by NMP multiple times as a Top 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professional Under 40 in previous years.

About MCT:

Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) is a capital markets-focused risk management and advisory services company providing independent analysis, training, hedging strategy and loan sale execution support to clients engaged in the secondary mortgage market. Founded in San Diego, California in May 2001, the company has expanded to include field sales and support offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco and Charlotte.

MCT is a recognized leader in the industry and currently supports more than 150 clients on the HALO (Hedging And Loan sales Optimization) Program. The company also develops and supports MCTlive!™, an award-winning real-time, trading and best-execution secondary marketing platform. MCT’s LockCentral™ is the industry’s largest outsourced centralized lock desk service.

For more information, visit www.mct-trading.com or call (619) 543-5111.

