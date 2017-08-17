National Mortgage Professional Magazine Names OpenClose President JP Kelly to Annual ‘Top 50 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals’ List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose, a multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and mortgage software solutions provider, announced that its president, JP Kelly, has been awarded the ‘Top 50 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals’ distinction for 2017 by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine.



The magazine states that individuals who earn a spot on the list are very successful, well-connected, recognized, powerful networkers and influencers in the mortgage industry. They are esteemed by their peers as subject matter experts in their respective areas of focus who consistently serve as trusted sources of guidance, data and leadership.

JP is a long-time veteran of the mortgage industry who possesses a diverse background, owning both a full-service mortgage bank and an enterprise-class mortgage technology software firm. He is a renowned executive that is lauded by industry participants as a constant innovator of contemporary, completely web-based technology which helps lending entities operate efficiently and effectively.

Under JP’s leadership, OpenClose’s footprint has expanded in the mortgage industry with consistent revenue growth for the last several years, realizing an impressive 30 percent growth rate from 2015 to 2016.

OpenClose offers one of the mortgage industry’s only 100 percent web-based LOS platforms that has robust multi-channel automation capability. The company’s solutions include its LenderAssist™ LOS, DecisionAssist™ product and pricing engine (PPE), turnkey OC Correspondent™ module, ConsumerAssist™ borrower-direct websites, OC Optics™ analytics and reporting software, and mobile technology.

The company’s mortgage software is utilized by medium to large-size mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions and conduit aggregators.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) mortgage software solutions provider that cost effectively delivers its platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that has been completely engineered in-house using the same code base from the ground up, thus avoiding the problems that often accompany assembling best-of-breed applications or acquiring disparate technologies in an effort to create an end-to-end platform.

The company provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence.

For more information, visit http://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

[email protected]

News Source: OpenClose

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/national-mortgage-professional-magazine-names-openclose-president-jp-kelly-to-annual-top-50-most-connected-mortgage-professionals-list/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.