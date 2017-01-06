Neotrope Announces 17th Annual Non-Profit PR Grant Program to Help Worthy Causes Raise Visibility

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan 06, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Neotrope, a 33-year-old brand marketing, PR, and content development firm, today announced the launch of its 2017 annual Non-Profit PR Grants program for U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charities. Launched in 2000, the PR Grant(TM) was designed to help raise awareness of selected charities to traditional media, to the public, as wells as to potential "halo" sponsors and donors.



Starting in 2013, the Grant was re-named after the company co-founder, the late Dr. J.L. Simmons, PhD, who passed away in 2003. Now the Neotrope PR Grant program is known as the "J.L. Simmons Non-Profit PR Grant."



As part of this in-kind grant program, Neotrope is providing news dissemination (through its Send2Press(R) Newswire service), and social media marketing for the selected applicant charities. Average value of each grant is $2,400 and will be offered to 10 U.S.-based non-profit organizations "doing good" on a local or national level for 2017.



"We've been helping worthy causes in one form or another for over 30 years," says Christopher Laird Simmons, member PRSA and ASCAP, and Neotrope CEO. "When my late father and I first launched the PR Grants in 2000 we felt it more useful to help out an organization with our services and expertise, over writing a tiny check that wouldn't pay for a week of electricity. We are very proud to have helped so many worthy causes raise awarenesss with this program."



There is no fee to apply, and applications are being accepted now through March 15, 2017 at https://prgrants.com/. Complete grant information can be found on the PR Grant website.



About Neotrope:



Since 1983 Neotrope(R) has delivered services to raise organization awareness including brand identity, marketing, public relations (PR), and social media services. Neotrope is also an entertainment publishing company involved in books, music, software, and online magazines. The company has been at the forefront of many communication and technology movements for over three decades. Neotrope was an Inc. 5000 company in 2009, has an A+ rating with the BBB, and is a member of GS1. Information: https://Neotrope.com/.



About the Non-Profit PR Grant:



The Non-Profit PR Grant(TM) program was originally launched in 2000 to help assist U.S. 501(c)(3) worthy causes to raise awareness, attract halo sponsors, and better connect with donors and volunteers. Other PR industry firms have since copied the name, but ours is the original.



With this cause-related marketing grant program, Neotrope has been honored to help many worthy causes in past years, including the Bob Moog Foundation, CAMMO, C Diff Foundation, Children Awaiting Parents, Geek Club Books, Girls Write Now, Move for Hunger, Pacific Pinball Museum, The Native Voices Foundation, Special Equestrians, Starlight Children's Foundation, World Savvy and dozens more (list available on the grants website).



Grant recipients are selected by Neotrope/Send2Press staff based on qualified applications filled out and submitted by U.S. based non-profit orgs. Choices for grant recipients are both subjective, and based on overall activities and actual need, as well as best fit for support from the marketing team.



Additional information regarding the Neotrope 2017 J.L. Simmons Non-Profit PR Grant program for U.S. charitable non-profits and grant recipients can be found at: https://prgrants.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NonProfitPRGrants.



Twitter: @neotrope @prgrants #prgrant #PRgrant2017



Images for Media:

1) 300dpi image for media; PRGrants.com home page:

Send2Press.com/mediaboom/17-0107s2p-prgrants-300dpi.jpg

2) Neotrope(R) logo:

Send2Press.com/mediaboom/15-1023-neotrope-bw-wide-300dpi.jpg



Legal: Neotrope is a registered trademark in the U.S. and Europe. Send2Press is a reg. TM of Neotrope. Non-Profit PR Grant and PR Grants are trademarks/service marks of Neotrope.

News Source: Neotrope

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/neotrope-announces-17th-annual-non-profit-pr-grant-program-to-help-worthy-causes-raise-visibility/