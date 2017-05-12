New Ballad of Love Brings ‘Hope’ for Mother’s Day

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- 4818 Records, LLC today announced that as we prepare to honor women everywhere on Mother's Day 2017 Sunday, May 14, a beautiful new ballad titled "Never Let Me Go" has been released as a single and video to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Fort Worth.



"Never Let Me Go" is the first single from "Hope," the compilation album promoting the 2017 "Race for the Cure" fundraiser for the Fort Worth chapter on April 22.



Singer/songwriter/guitarist and Grammy Award-winning producer Gary McGrath wrote and recorded "Never Let Me Go" for "Hope," which he compiled and has just released on his independent 4818 Records label.



The album features songs by Danny Wright, Elizabeth Wills, The Dorothy Shaw Bell Choir, and The Texas State Men & Boys Choir, of which McGrath serves as executive director and producer. In addition to "Never Let Me Go," McGrath contributed "Sunsets In Santa Monica" as well.



McGrath, who accompanies his heartfelt vocals with acoustic guitars on "Never Let Me Go," gets tastefully understated accompaniment by bassist Eric Delegard, percussionist Luis Conte, accordion player Phil Parlapiano, and background vocalist Deborah Buffington.



All the musicians are present or past members of The McGrath Project, the contemporary classic rock band McGrath leads that earned a gold record for their 2010 album "Love Is a Four Letter Word."



McGrath also produced a companion video for "Never Let Me Go," which amassed more than 4,500 views just in its first three days.



Directed, shot, and edited by Dustin Meyer for Motion Fire Media and Dustin Meyer Photography, the video intercuts footage of McGrath singing and playing acoustic guitar with footage of model Gabriella Bryan.



"The chorus is me singing about the love of my life and about the little things she does that make me, or would make anybody, just swoon," McGrath said. "Simple things, like how she welcomes the day or the way she sips her morning coffee. When you're in love, you love everything your significant other is and does."



As to the reception of "Never Let Me Go," McGrath admits he was caught by surprise at the early response.



"I am so glad that it has been so well-received and so many people are sharing it," he said. "It's a message everyone and their mother can love this Mother's Day."



