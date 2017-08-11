New EaseUS Partition Master 12.5 comes to manage dynamic disks and clone disks with high efficiency

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 11, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EaseUS has just released version 12.5 of Partition Master, its popular disk partition manager software that can help to manage not only basic disk, but also dynamic ones with high efficiency. Good news of this v12.5 disk partition management solution is to make the best use of disk space on dynamic disks, except for partitioning features, like formatting, converting basic disks into dynamic, extending dynamic volumes and removal.



EaseUS Partition Master can easily partition hard drives where a large amount of data relies on and makes Windows PCs or Servers running at the best performance. To get the most from PCs or Servers, this disk partition software provides basic partitioning features, for example, resizing, merging, formatting, moving, deleting or hiding partitions as well as advanced utilities to clone disk for data backup and restore partition loss for data recovery.

In the new 12.5 version, the focus is to manage dynamic disks in simple click and take advantage of every available disk space. As basic disks, dynamic disks are the mostly common used storage types which are composed by a list of volumes, called dynamic volumes. Dynamic disks can be used to do much more things on computer than basic disks do, like creating volumes to span multiple disks or fault tolerant volumes, increasing volume sizes, merging two or three small disks into a large volume, making high read/write speed of hard drive and protecting critical data.

Therefore, partitioning dynamic disks brings much flexibility for disk space or specific volume management. The 12.5 partition tool is able to resize simple volumes, spanned volumes, striped volumes, mirrored volumes and RAID-5 volumes on dynamic disks and make sure enough disk space for Windows system smooth running. In addition, formatted dynamic volumes can increase disk usage and solve low disk space problems on hard drive.

Besides, another change is the partitioning support on large capacity hard drives and unlimited disks in the Pro edition and later advanced editions. EaseUS free partition manager software still can resize partitions of 8TB capacity in a single volume and manage 6 disks at most at the same time.

In short, in the 12.5 version update, EaseUS partition manager software makes great change on dynamic disk management and disk cloning function that can really enhance the performance of Windows PCs or Servers with disk storage well organized.

New EaseUS Partition Master 12.5 is available now at:

http://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-pro.html

About EaseUS Software:

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100,000,000 wonderful users in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com.

“EaseUS” is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.”

News Source: EaseUS Software

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-easeus-partition-master-12-5-comes-to-manage-dynamic-disks-and-clone-disks-with-high-efficiency/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.