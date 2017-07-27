New HTML5-Based FotoJet Editor Launched with Exciting Improvements

HONG KONG, July 27, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FotoJet, a popular image processing tool developed by PearlMountain Limited, today unveiled its HTML5-based editor, a greatly improved version with new graphical user interface (GUI) that makes online photo editing easier and faster than ever for everyone.



The newly released FotoJet editor is built completely on HTML5, which frees users from the installation of Flash player while it performs better and allows for greater compatibility. No matter which web browser is being used – Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Edge, or IE11 – FotoJet editor works seamlessly and super fast. Its totally redesigned GUI is user-friendly and people can expect an unparalleled photo editing experience now.

The improved FotoJet editor would definitely be the best place for editing photos! It has a wealth of embellishments and powerful photo editing tools such as crop, resize, rotate, straighten, vignette, tilt, shift and selective filter at anyone’s disposal. Users can find their favorite photo filters and color adjustment tools including exposure, brightness, contrast, shadows and saturation. They are also empowered to add text, clip art, frames and overlays in order to get a perfect look.

FotoJet editor does not require any registration or download and most features are free to use. The wide range of resources and features it includes make it stand out from the crowd. Over 150 filters, frames and overlays can be applied with one click. There are more than 800 fully customizable clipart to choose from, allowing for scaling and effect adjustments.

Lin Xiao, the CEO of PearlMountain Limited, says, “The launch of HTML5-based FotoJet editor opens an extremely easy and fast way to fulfill various photo editing needs. Users can rely on it for any purpose.”

The editorial team at FileHippo, a famous software site, also reports that FotoJet editor can be navigated by all users, from novice to expert and there is virtually no learning curve.

As a powerful yet easy way to improve personal photographs, FotoJet editor will help everyone to turn their photos into something more than camera can capture.

For more information, visit: https://www.fotojet.com/features/photo-editor/

About FotoJet:

FotoJet is an online photo editing and graphic design tool developed by PearlMountain Limited. FotoJet is dedicated to graphic design and image processing technology, and provides users with the most convenient image editing services available. Learn more at: https://www.fotojet.com/.

*IMAGE for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0727s2p-fotojet-300dpi.jpg

News Source: PearlMountain Limited

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-html5-based-fotojet-editor-launched-with-exciting-improvements/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.