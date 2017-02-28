New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) Heads to Capitol Hill on Annual Hill Day

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb 28, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP), the non-profit organization that provides resources and support to the state's manufacturing companies, announced today that CEO John Kennedy and several of NJMEP's manufacturing clients are headed to Capitol Hill on March 7 through 9, 2017 for Hill Day.



They will meet with New Jersey congressional and senate members to urge legislative support for N.J. manufacturing and the overall MEP network in its annual appropriations process.



Hill Day is an annual event for manufacturing extension programs to meet with their respective congressional members on the importance of manufacturing to the U.S. economy. This year, New Jersey's manufacturing presence will be bigger than ever as NJMEP's clients join the effort. There are 12.3 million manufacturing workers in the U.S. and, in New Jersey alone, 15,000 manufacturing and STEM firms that employ close to 250,000 workers.



"NJMEP is looking to partner with our Legislators to find solutions that ensure MEP's can continue to help sustain and grow the manufacturing sector. We need their help to create a better business environment to improve the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector, which provides some of the highest paying jobs in New Jersey," says John W. Kennedy, NJMEP CEO.



About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.4 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development.



NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.



More information: http://www.njmep.org/.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeanine Wilson

(917) 841-8565

jwilson@wmediagroup.com

News Source: New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-jersey-manufacturing-extension-program-njmep-heads-to-capitol-hill-on-annual-hill-day/